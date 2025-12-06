Advertisement
    XRP Is Only Asset in Green Volume From Top 10

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 6/12/2025 - 3:00
    XRP is getting way more attention from bulls than other assets, which raises its possibility for a quicker recovery compared to other assets.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Today, XRP stands out as the only cryptocurrency in the top 10 with a positive 24-hour volume change, reporting a +6.79% increase. All other major assets on the list, including BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, DOGE, ADA and others, are still firmly in the red. This divergence is significant because rising volume into a declining market frequently indicates incoming volatility or accumulation.

    XRP yet to catch up

    However, the price reaction is not yet bullish: XRP is trading at about $2.05, following a daily decline of -4%, honoring a persistent declining channel and failing to recover any significant moving averages. The chart shows that XRP is still struggling below the downward-sloping 50, 100- and 200-day trendlines. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Sellers hit the asset as soon as it tests the upper boundary, and repeated attempts to break through midchannel resistance are unsuccessful. Nothing on the chart structurally points to a verified reversal, momentum (RSI) is still low and volume spikes are associated with rejection candles rather than breakouts.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible
    Ethereum’s Buterin Advocates for Stronger Crypto
    XRP Hits Astonishing 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Ethereum Outage, $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase

    XRP remains healthy 

    However, the setup becomes more interesting when the on-chain performance reveals a different narrative. XRP is still in the one billion+ payments club because daily payments routinely surpass the threshold, indicating that network-level usage is not only robust but also growing. 

    Metrics for successful transactions, payment volume and payment count have all maintained highs over the previous several months. This is an increase in fundamental activity rather than speculative noise, and historically, once macro pressure subsides, a divergence between price weakness and network strength tends to resolve in favor of fundamentals.

    The concept that something is developing beneath the surface is further supported by exchange data. Exchange reserves hardly move, netflows stay under control and transaction counts continue to be high. This does not seem to be a panic distribution. Rather, it is like a market that is waiting for a catalyst while activity keeps building.

