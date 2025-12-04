Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) May Outperform XRP If This 33% Price Rise Scenario Validates

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 15:44
    Stellar (XLM) is back in the crypto market's spotlight as the price chart opens a clean 33% upside window, putting it in a position where it could outpace XRP if the current bull setup finally delivers.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Many may not know, but two important cryptocurrencies — XRP and Stellar (XLM) — actually share the same roots in the person of Jed McCaleb. Apart from founding Mt. Gox and Ripple, McCaleb is indeed one of the best-known unknowns in the crypto industry, but that is a subject for another article.

    Why both XRP and XLM are in today's headlines is because, following all the autumn turbulence on the market, the latter found itself in a spot where a 33% rise in the price is very likely. 

    XLM on the verge of 33% upside

    According to a recent outlook, the Stellar token has a real chance to soar from $0.254 to as high as $0.34, if the current market environment maintains. The chart behind this outlook highlights how XLM has repeatedly reacted to the same support and resistance zones across the year, with the $0.23 area acting as a firm base and the region around $0.34 forming a clean upper boundary that has been tested before. 

    Article image
    Source: Ali Martinez

    The projected dotted path on the chart simply mirrors that historical behavior, assuming the market repeats the previous structure rather than forming a new trend. This makes the scenario grounded in past price responses, not speculative assumptions. 

    XLM is usually seen as a "beta" play to XRP, the thesis which is based on the fact that both share the same segment and narrative and, as many noticed, market structure. What differs them, though, is that the Stellar token is 16 times lighter in market cap than XRP — $8.14 billion versus $128 billion. 

    This makes XLM a more volatile asset, but it offers a greater return if the bull setup validates.

