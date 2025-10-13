AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Forms Death Cross Versus Bitcoin, Bulls on the Verge of Drop to $2

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 16:25
    XRP prints dangerous death cross versus Bitcoin, and here's worst scenario
    Advertisement
    XRP Forms Death Cross Versus Bitcoin, Bulls on the Verge of Drop to $2
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP just locked in a death cross against Bitcoin as the 23-day moving average fell under the 200-day, the kind of textbook bearish signal traders better not dismiss. The pair trades at 0.00002247 BTC with Bitcoin quoted near $111,000, and XRP’s price is at $2.49 in dollar terms.

    Advertisement

    The formation arrives on the back of last week's violent liquidation, when XRP/BTC collapsed to 0.000013 BTC before recovering. That spike low was temporary, but the chart now shows what happens after panic fades: rallies start hitting a ceiling.

    The moving averages cluster near 0.00002400–0.000025 per BTC, and until XRP clears that band, it is capped.

    HOT Stories
    13 Years Strong: XRP on the Verge of 100 Million Ledgers
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment
    Gold Is Beating Bitcoin, But Pompliano Calls It 'Disastrous Investment'
    $19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Article image
    XRP/BTC by TradingView

    The last time this happened was in 2022: the cross dragged on for months, not days. This time, the backdrop looks worse. Bitcoin dominance has surged, altcoin liquidity is thinner and post-liquidation order books leave XRP exposed.

    Advertisement

    A pullback into the mid-0.00001800s would cut the dollar price under $2 if BTC stays above six figures. That is the hidden risk the chart is portraying.

    Current situation

    For now, XRP holders see $2.49 and breathe easier than they did during the flush, but the moving average structure says it is false comfort. The death cross is about trend direction, not instant collapse. It signals that every rebound runs headfirst into resistance, and most of them fail.

    The burden shifts to bulls. Only a decisive break back above the averages can flip the story. Without it, Bitcoin keeps dictating the pace, and XRP trades as a follower, not a leader. The signal is simple, and the math is cold: $2.49 today, maybe $2.00 tomorrow if buyers do not show up.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:21
    Dogecoin Jumps 13% as $436 Million Short Liquidation Hits Crypto Market
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:25
    XRP Forms Death Cross Versus Bitcoin, Bulls on the Verge of Drop to $2
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:21
    Dogecoin Jumps 13% as $436 Million Short Liquidation Hits Crypto Market
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 13, 2025 - 16:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 13
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all