Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Explodes 316.9% in Payment Volume, Silent Price Signal?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 19:35
    XRP’s trading and payment volume are up 214% and 316%, respectively
    Advertisement
    XRP Explodes 316.9% in Payment Volume, Silent Price Signal?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With XRP having its share of the broad crypto market downtrend, its network activity has flashed a bullish signal according to data provided by XRPSCAN.

    Advertisement

    Over the last 24 hours, XRP has witnessed a significant decline in its spot trading price which has dipped by about 5% during the period. However, it appears that not all XRP’s crucial metric has aligned with the downtrend as it has seen its daily payment volume surge by a massive 316.9% in just 24 hours.

    Notably, the third leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization recorded 244 million in payment volume on September 21st. While investors have been heavily executing transactions involving XRP, the metric has skyrocketed to over $1 billion as of September 22, suggesting increasing institutional use.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Binance's CZ Reveals Key Reason Why He's Not Using Telegram
    Ripple Talks Crypto at British PM’s Residence

    XRP flashes unclear signal

    The broad crypto market is stunned by a sudden flip in investor sentiment, and the prices of leading cryptocurrencies have recorded significant losses over the last day, leaving XRP as no exception.

    Advertisement

    Quite similar to trading volumes, a surge in XRP payment volume might suggest repositioning of the asset by large and small traders, which could be attributed to the growing adoption of its varying utilities.

    Nonetheless, the unexpected rise in XRP’s payment volume has attracted the attention of market watchers, as network explosions like this could be flashing unclear price potentials.

    Amid the massive rise in payment volume, XRP’s trading volume has also increased significantly by a massive 214%, while its price has smashed crucial support levels, hitting a bare low of $2.7. Analysts believe that this is a clear sign of heightened investor activity and looming speculative pressure.

    In times like this, when the broad crypto market has generally turned red, the increase in XRP’s payment volume might have been spurred by selling pressures, which have seen traders return their XRP holdings back to exchanges. As such, the increasing payment activity might only be flashing a bearish signal.

    On the other hand, increases in payments have often been interpreted as a sign of strengthening network utility and adoption, which means that while traders might be heavily selling off their assets, the surge in adoption and strong network utility could outweigh pressures from sellers, posing the altcoin for a near-term recovery.

    The recent launch of the first U.S. XRP ETF further demonstrates surging adoption from institutions, contributing to the surging network activity, which might be silently flashing a bullish signal.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 22, 2025 - 20:31
    Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network
    Seoul Exchange, One of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs
    CryptoLists.com Recognised as “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 22, 2025 - 20:31
    Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 20:23
    Binance's CZ Reveals Key Reason Why He's Not Using Telegram
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD