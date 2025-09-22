Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 15:21
    Wall Street's first XRP ETF slips to $23.62 after brutal sell-off as XRP price dives to $2.70
    Advertisement
    US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    America’s first XRP ETF has just undergone its first real stress test, and the numbers tell the story. After opening at $25.17, the REX Osprey XRP ETF was dragged straight into the red, hitting lows of $23.57 before stabilizing at around $23.62 — a 6% loss in the opening stretch, representing its lowest level since launch. 

    Advertisement

    With only 131,000 shares traded compared to an average of one million, liquidity dried up quickly, leaving investors wondering whether this was a normal correction or the beginning of a larger decline.

    Article image
    XRPR by TradingView

    On paper, the fund still holds $10.48 million in assets and has 425,000 outstanding shares, with NAV marked at $24.75 on Sept. 19. The discount of -0.31% shows that tracking is not broken, but the violent repricing is hard to ignore.

    HOT Stories
    Strategy Unveils Additional $99,700,000 Bitcoin Purchase
    Cramer Says He Would Like Endless Crypto Rally to Pause
    Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Lose Even More at $2? Bitcoin Price Fading at $115,745, Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit $5,000 in Blink

    This kind of movement in the first week of trading suggests that the initial inflows were mostly speculative capital rather than stable institutional demand. When the bids thinned out, the ETF broke down.

    Advertisement

    For whom is this trap?

    The spot market did not offer any reassurance to bulls either. XRP on Bitstamp collapsed to $2.70 before recovering above $2.85 — a swing of almost 6% in hours — almost exactly matching the ETF's movements.

    The short-term chart still shows tough resistance at $2.90 and $2.99, and unless these levels are overcome, buyers will essentially be fighting a losing battle.

    For traders looking for opportunities, the situation is clear: you can buy the first ever U.S. XRP ETF at a discount when the underlying token is recovering from a local decline. For skeptics, however, it is a textbook trap: a low-volume ETF that opened strongly and cooled down quickly, while the asset it represents is stuck in a downtrend.

    #XRP ETF #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:14
    Binance-and-CZ-Backed Hyperliquid Rival Drops After Massive 1,700% Rally: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 14:27
    -200,607,300,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Who's Buying SHIB?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CryptoLists.com Recognised as “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
    Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:21
    US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:14
    Binance-and-CZ-Backed Hyperliquid Rival Drops After Massive 1,700% Rally: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 14:27
    -200,607,300,000 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Who's Buying SHIB?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD