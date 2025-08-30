XRP Derivatives Volume Jumps 30%, What Next?

On August 30, the XRP derivatives data from Coinglass showed strong activity in the market.

Advertisement

Trading volume surged 30.36% to $9.00 billion, while open interest rose 3.03% to $7.99 billion, indicating growing participation.

On the options side, the volume dipped 1.54% to $3.74K, but options open interest climbed 20.56% to $1.24 million, suggesting increased longer-term positioning despite lighter near-term trading.

XRP price in trouble

XRP is showing signs of trouble as technical indicators point to growing instability in the market. Data from the three-hour chart reveals significant dilation in XRP’s Bollinger Bands, a signal of intense volatility. Prices have already tested the lower band at $2.85, suggesting mounting downside pressure.

Advertisement

The recent decline was triggered after the token slipped below the $3 level, prompting traders to exit positions and adding to selling momentum. This drop has fueled uncertainty among investors, who appear to be adopting a more cautious stance in the broader market environment.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has weighed in on the situation, describing XRP’s current price action as “very negative.”

I post what I see. I assume strong opinions -- always weakly held. I am wrong as often as I am right. If you are offended by my charts, then that is your problem

The chart of XRP is potentially very negative pic.twitter.com/r7PjhCSK1A — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 29, 2025

His analysis highlights the formation of a descending triangle pattern on the charts, typically viewed as a bearish signal that could precede further declines if support levels fail to hold.