    XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 19:47
    Crypto market today: key points. XRP derivatives see a rare 3,042% short-side liquidation imbalance. Shiba Inu flowing away from exchanges. DOGE price warning comes as first Dogecoin ETF in US nears debut.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    XRP derivatives see a rare 3,042% short-side liquidation imbalance.

    Roughly $426,000 in shorts were wiped out vs. only $14,000 in longs.

    • Liquidations. Due to an epic inflation twist, XRP jumps 3,042% in liquidation imbalance.

    Derivatives on XRP delivered a rare imbalance that is too abnormal to ignore. Еhe liquidation tracker by CoinGlass showed a 3,042% difference between short and long contracts, with most of the losses being taken by the bear side. Roughly $426,000 in short positions were wiped out, compared to just $14,000 from the long side. 

    This was not the largest figure in absolute terms (Bitcoin and Ethereum each saw more than $12 million liquidated in the same hour), but the difference on the XRP market was enormous. It arrived at the very moment when fresh U.S. inflation data reset expectations across risk assets, forcing a fast reaction from crypto.

    Massive Shiba Inu outflows and soft PPI data spark market reactions

    Shiba Inu flowing away from exchanges, with outflows reaching unusual levels.

    • SHIB whale exodus. More than 2.6 trillion SHIB were withdrawn from centralized exchanges

    On Sept. 9, over 2.6 trillion Shiba Inu tokens left centralized exchanges, causing one of the biggest exchange outflows in the company's history. Although the reason for this enormous movement is still unknown, it is nearly always seen as a sign that the asset is in a strong bull market.

    • Macro surprise. August PPI fell 0.1% MoM vs. expectations for a 0.3% rise

    The Producer Price Index for August came in below every major forecast. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI showed a decline of 0.1%, contrary to expectations of a 0.3% increase. Moreover, the annual figure dropped to 2.6% from 3.3%, which is the lowest reading since June.  

    The shock was reflected in XRP's price too. Within minutes of the release, the token spiked past $3.00, reaching $3.02 before falling back toward $3.00. This sudden increase caught those betting on a further decline off guard, resulting in a one-sided liquidation squeeze.

    Dogecoin ETF launch fuels rally and whale accumulation

    Warning comes as first Dogecoin ETF in US nears debut.

    • First-ever DOGE ETF. The Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) will go live Thursday

    The Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) is slated to launch this Thursday, kicking off a meme coin ETF era in the U.S., according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The Dogecoin ETF will launch under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — a different framework from the Securities Act of 1933, which typically governs grantor trusts that hold physical commodities or derivatives and marks the first Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S.

    • Market reaction. DOGE has gained 11%.

    Dogecoin rallied following the news and is currently up 11% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data. Dogecoin saw a sharp surge at the very start of the week start, reaching $0.249 on Tuesday following two straight days of gains before retreating.

    According to recent analysis by Santiment, Dogecoin large wallets holding 1 million to 10 million DOGE have continued to accumulate since Aug. 25 and intensified this trend just as the likelihood of a Dogecoin ETF began to be probable. This category of addresses now holds 10.91 billion and 7.23% of the Dogecoin supply, nearly at a four-year high.

    #XRP
