XRP: $3 Dream Looks Crushed

The much-anticipated move toward $3 appears to be getting farther and farther away, and XRP’s attempt to regain higher levels seems to be losing steam. The token is currently trading at $2.184, having fallen into a precarious position after losing steam during its most recent surge. A breakdown from a consolidation triangle is depicted in the daily chart’s structure, giving bulls little leverage to raise the asset.

Key reasons for drop

XRP’s $3 dream appears to have been dashed for the following three reasons:

Breakdown scenario

Indicating waning bullish momentum, the 50-day EMA has flattened and is starting to curl downward. At $2.77, XRP is just about holding onto support from the 100-day EMA. The 200-day EMA at $2.51, which would validate a more profound correction and disprove short-term bullish expectations, could be the next stop if this support fails.

It appears that the $3 target is currently crushed due to bearish technicals, declining volume and increasing moving average pressure. XRP would have to recover $3 on high volume in order to change sentiment, which is a difficult task given the current climate. Otherwise, there is still a chance that the path of least resistance will decline toward $2.50 before any significant recovery effort is made.