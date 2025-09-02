Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    100% XRP Explosion: Biggest 24-Hour Spike in 2025

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 8:52
    XRP's on-chain explosion could become foundation for long-term recovery
    Advertisement
    100% XRP Explosion: Biggest 24-Hour Spike in 2025
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A huge spike in payment volume, the largest 24-hour spike in 2025, has just occurred on XRP, making it one of the year's most dramatic on-chain events. Data indicates that on Sept. 1, more than 2.15 billion XRP worth of payments were moved between accounts, more than doubling the average daily volumes observed in August.

    Network activity wave

    A sharp reaction in the price of XRP coincides with this abrupt increase in network activity, suggesting that the asset may be about to enter a new volatile phase. XRP recently broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the chart, dipping momentarily to test the 100-day EMA at $2.70. But it appears that the spike in payment volumes prompted buyers to intervene, driving the token back above $2.80.

    Article image
    Source: XRPScan

    For the time being, this rebound stops further decline, but whether it turns into a complete reversal depends on how persistent the on-chain demand turns out to be. It is important to highlight the spike's size. XRP's payment activity in 2025 has been comparatively consistent thus far, hardly ever surpassing the 1 billion daily threshold.

    HOT Stories
    SWIFT CIO Takes Dig at Ripple: ‘Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience’
    XRP Saved? Crucial Candlestick Reversal, Solana (SOL) Is New Ethereum? Bitcoin (BTC): Hardest Reversal Attempt?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) On Verge of Historic Breakout, XRP ETFs Could End XRP, Ethereum Will Flip Bitcoin, Consensys CEO Says — Crypto News Digest
    'Never Sell' Bitcoin Bulls Hyping Up 'Uptober.' Are Stats on Their Side?

    What drives XRP wave?

    The sharp increase to over $2 billion points to either significant institutional transfers movement associated with exchanges or an increase in actual settlement flows. Regardless of where it came from, it shows that XRP's value as a payment token has grown again, which the project has long emphasized as a key principle.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/01/2025 - 15:39
    Ripple’s 1 Billion XRP Unlock Brings Early Clarity
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Key levels for XRP in the future are $2.95 and $3.10. When these zones are cleared, a bullish reversal is confirmed and momentum may be rekindled toward $3.30 and higher. Conversely, if $2.70 is not maintained, the 200-day EMA $2.50 will once again be relevant.

    The market is reacting to this, which is the biggest utility-driven spike of 2025. If maintained, it might signal the beginning of a new stage of XRP growth driven by actual network adoption rather than just speculation.

    #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 8:35
    XRP ETF Approval Likely Near 100%, Reveals Market Veteran
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 7:45
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here's Big Catch
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Launches "Empowering Traders to Succeed" Campaign, Leading a New Era of Trading
    XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025” to be Held on September 20 – Ripple, VCs, and Academic Partners to Join
    ‘XRP Seoul 2025’ Set for Sept. 21 at Seoul; Participants Include Ripple, Spartan Group and Nature’s Miracle
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 8:52
    100% XRP Explosion: Biggest 24-Hour Spike in 2025
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 8:35
    XRP ETF Approval Likely Near 100%, Reveals Market Veteran
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 7:45
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here's Big Catch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all