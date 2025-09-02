100% XRP Explosion: Biggest 24-Hour Spike in 2025

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A huge spike in payment volume, the largest 24-hour spike in 2025, has just occurred on XRP, making it one of the year's most dramatic on-chain events. Data indicates that on Sept. 1, more than 2.15 billion XRP worth of payments were moved between accounts, more than doubling the average daily volumes observed in August.

Network activity wave

A sharp reaction in the price of XRP coincides with this abrupt increase in network activity, suggesting that the asset may be about to enter a new volatile phase. XRP recently broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the chart, dipping momentarily to test the 100-day EMA at $2.70. But it appears that the spike in payment volumes prompted buyers to intervene, driving the token back above $2.80.

For the time being, this rebound stops further decline, but whether it turns into a complete reversal depends on how persistent the on-chain demand turns out to be. It is important to highlight the spike's size. XRP's payment activity in 2025 has been comparatively consistent thus far, hardly ever surpassing the 1 billion daily threshold.

What drives XRP wave?

The sharp increase to over $2 billion points to either significant institutional transfers movement associated with exchanges or an increase in actual settlement flows. Regardless of where it came from, it shows that XRP's value as a payment token has grown again, which the project has long emphasized as a key principle.

Key levels for XRP in the future are $2.95 and $3.10. When these zones are cleared, a bullish reversal is confirmed and momentum may be rekindled toward $3.30 and higher. Conversely, if $2.70 is not maintained, the 200-day EMA $2.50 will once again be relevant.

The market is reacting to this, which is the biggest utility-driven spike of 2025. If maintained, it might signal the beginning of a new stage of XRP growth driven by actual network adoption rather than just speculation.