XRP 1,000,000,000 Threshold Gone

Significant swings have been occurring on XRP, and the on-chain metrics indicate a worrying pattern: the 1,000,000,000 threshold in the volume of payments between accounts has disappeared. Let's examine the current situation and the changing dynamics of the market. We can observe from the on-chain data that the volume of payments has significantly decreased over the past week, losing momentum.

XRP's critical correction

The Oct. 22, 2025, transaction volume peak now appears far off as the volume of transactions is declining into lower territory. A clear indication of the declining market enthusiasm is the sharp drop in transaction activity. A significant decline like this might indicate that XRP is entering a critical stage of price correction.

As transaction volume declines, market sentiment has historically been affected in a cascading manner, leading to additional sell-offs. The performance of XRP on the price chart has been alarming. The RSI is trending in the oversold area, pending a critical support level. The recent decline in XRP is consistent with a decline in on-chain metrics as the asset is testing lower price levels. As of press time, XRP is trading at about $2.04, which is a considerable decline from its previous highs.

Transactions volume turns to dust

The momentum has clearly shifted to the downside despite previous upward movements. There is growing evidence of the connection between price action and on-chain metrics. The price that is currently encountering increasing resistance in the $2.40 to $2.60 range has decreased in tandem with the volume of transactions.

Since there is no sign of an immediate recovery, it is possible that XRP will test the next support zones and return to its lower price levels. It will be crucial for XRP in the coming weeks. Any reversal in on-chain metrics and price performance should be monitored by investors, particularly in relation to volume spikes or breaks in resistance levels. The short-term market may be dominated by a persistent downward trend until then.