Goldman Sachs Veteran Slams XRP Critics

A Goldman Sachs veteran, Dom Kwok, has criticized XRP critics for being loud, unproductive and bad-mouthing the fourth-ranked cryptocurrency in the world. Kwok’s reaction came in response to a post that highlighted how an XRP critic has been proven wrong by the asset’s performance.

XRP critics reflect poor judgment: Kwok

Notably, another XRP supporter has aggregated screenshots of the troll who mocked XRP for its large outflows on the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market.

The troll also favored Solana against XRP as a way to emphasize his low rating of the asset.

However, Kwok maintains that anyone betting against an asset like XRP or endlessly critiquing it is a sign of "very low IQ."

what i never understand is how the people betting against cryptos like $XRP actually make money.



i see a handful of very low IQ people who've devoted their lives to critiquing it all day long, but never building or doing anything productive themselves.



perhaps if they spent as… https://t.co/W8oQVa5gOb — Dom Kwok | EasyA (@dom_kwok) January 9, 2026

He argues that XRP is actually making a profit. Hence, any group of people, whether online or offline, that constantly attack the coin or crypto on social media are driven by resentment, not genuine reasons.

He considered it unreasonable that someone would stay fixated on a $40 million ETF outflow that occurred in the ecosystem recently and conveniently ignore the net inflows. XRP had registered a net inflow of over $7.9 million within the same period.

According to Kwok, it is illogical for people who have never built anything or done anything productive to spend countless hours critiquing XRP. He considers it a waste of opportunity for critics who are neither taking advantage of XRP’s profits nor considering a viable way of making money for themselves.

It is worth mentioning that Kwok is not dismissing professional analysts who offer structured criticism. Rather, he is focusing on critics who do not just understand any aspect of XRP’s growth and just want to attack the asset.

He argues that these XRP critics who are endlessly bad-mouthing the asset are missing the upside. Kwok also claims it is likely that they are not doing well financially in their personal life, hence the frustration with XRP.

XRP holds firm as market sentiment improves slightly

On the broader crypto market, XRP rebounded from its daily low of $2.07 and climbed to a peak of $2.16.

As of press time, XRP is trading at $2.09, which represents a 0.88% increase in the last 24 hours. Though the gain is modest, XRP is currently outperforming the broader crypto market.

Trading volume has, however, stayed low in the red zone. It is currently down by 15.43% to $3.81 billion despite XRP’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56.03, signaling neutral territory.

It is likely that if volume spikes, XRP could retest higher price levels.