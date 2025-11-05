Ethereum Is 'Screwed?' Top Trader Reveals Best and Worst Case Scenarios for ETH Price

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum's price in 2025 has been stuck in a pattern that is neither bullish nor bearish. It has been moving in a tight range, high enough to scare off new buyers but stable enough to avoid panic. ETH has been rejected just below $3,900 for months, and its key support at $2,900 has held. Between those levels, liquidity fades, momentum stalls and direction becomes uncertain.

Each rise in price above $3,600-$3,900 has met resistance from short-term traders, while every fall into the low $3,000s meets only half-hearted bids. The result is a standstill. Ethereum's credibility is not in question, but its price structure is — and its future depends on one of two outcomes that will define the next quarter.

$ETH



Still think this is kinda screwed

Just not sure about the short-term direction

Can start talking about the bull case above $4k again or if it properly nukes, before that happens I struggle to make that case pic.twitter.com/xvcZy3bhAx — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) November 4, 2025

DonAlt, who has made a name for himself predicting major cycle tops, believes $4,000 is the key to a sustainable bullish case. A breakout there could boost trend participation, liquidity and capital seeking proof over promises. Anything less than that leaves Ethereum vulnerable to its lower defense zones around $2,900 and $1,800. The deeper pocket near $812 remains a long-term target.

Bottom line for Ethereum

Volatility is not the problem — there is no conviction. The market is fluid and active, yet reluctant. Above $4,000, Ethereum leads, but below it, it corrects and confidence unwinds. Until then, ETH remains in limbo — a billion-dollar asset waiting for the market to show its hand.