    Ethereum Is 'Screwed?' Top Trader Reveals Best and Worst Case Scenarios for ETH Price

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 8:43
    Ethereum might be in real trouble as top trader DonAlt outlines two scenarios for ETH: a breakout above $4,000 that revives the rally, or a drop below $2,900 that could drag it back to $1,800.
    Ethereum's price in 2025 has been stuck in a pattern that is neither bullish nor bearish. It has been moving in a tight range, high enough to scare off new buyers but stable enough to avoid panic. ETH has been rejected just below $3,900 for months, and its key support at $2,900 has held. Between those levels, liquidity fades, momentum stalls and direction becomes uncertain.

    Each rise in price above $3,600-$3,900 has met resistance from short-term traders, while every fall into the low $3,000s meets only half-hearted bids. The result is a standstill. Ethereum's credibility is not in question, but its price structure is — and its future depends on one of two outcomes that will define the next quarter.

    DonAlt, who has made a name for himself predicting major cycle tops, believes $4,000 is the key to a sustainable bullish case. A breakout there could boost trend participation, liquidity and capital seeking proof over promises. Anything less than that leaves Ethereum vulnerable to its lower defense zones around $2,900 and $1,800. The deeper pocket near $812 remains a long-term target.

    Bottom line for Ethereum 

    Volatility is not the problem — there is no conviction. The market is fluid and active, yet reluctant. Above $4,000, Ethereum leads, but below it, it corrects and confidence unwinds. Until then, ETH remains in limbo — a billion-dollar asset waiting for the market to show its hand.

