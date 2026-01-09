SHIB Price Analysis for January 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not going to give up so easily, and most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 1.05% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is breaking the local support at $0.00000866. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.00000850 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is also bearish. The rate of SHIB is coming back to the support level at $0.00000858 formed by its false breakout.

If sellers' pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the $0.0000080 zone by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure. If it happens around the current price or below, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $0.0000070 range by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000872 at press time.