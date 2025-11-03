AdvertisementAdvert.
    Worst Scenario for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Revealed: 35% of Price to Be Lost If This Indicator Is Correct

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 14:23
    Forget adding a zero, Shiba Inu (SHIB) risks losing 35% of its value as the technical charts flash the same bearish signal seen before major pullbacks, hinting the meme coin could slide straight to the $0.000006 area.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Once again, Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are having their nerves tested as the popular meme token plunges deeper into its lowest trading range in over a year. Both the monthly and weekly Bollinger Bands are compressing, pushing the price closer to the lower boundary of $0.0000062.

    Breaching this level could trigger a 35% drop from the current price of around $0.0000096. 

    This pattern has been developing since late summer. Each slight increase has been limited to the midband around $0.000012 — suggesting that short-term investors are reactive rather than aggressive and that there is more interest in protecting against losses than in accumulating SHIB.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    The long-term chart is even more troubling. SHIB has had seven red candles out of the last nine since peaking near $0.000030 in early 2024. Each month it has printed below its 2023 average for the first time since then, which historically has preceded big drops.

    SHIB price history bearish too

    November has statistically been a losing month for SHIB, with a median return of -3.8% and an average of -1.4%. December averages are even weaker. 

    Combined with reduced on-chain burn activity and thinning spot volumes across Binance and Coinbase pairs, this suggests that traders may be preparing for one final capitulation wave before any meaningful rebound.

    Unless Shiba Inu coin reclaims the $0.0000122 resistance band with clear conviction, the indicators predict a retest of the $0.000006 support level. This retest is not just possible; it is the base case for another potential 35% correction phase before the end of 2025.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
