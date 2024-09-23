    Original U.Today article

    Will Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Attempt Fail? Massive XRP Triangle Breakthrough is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Dynamic is Fading

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    The market is going through series of volatile swings
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 0:01
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Attempt Fail? Massive XRP Triangle Breakthrough is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Dynamic is Fading
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As it has been doing for the past few months, the price channel that Bitcoin is trading inside is descending. When Bitcoin gets closer to the upper limit of this channel, which is around $70,000, the chance of another attempt to break through this level increases, but so does the chance of a drawback.

    Advertisement

    The price action of Bitcoin has recently bounced off lower levels indicating strength according to the chart analysis but it is still stuck in this declining channel. Bitcoin will require a strong catalyst or considerable buying momentum to break above the upper trendline and launch a significant advance toward $70,000. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    New heights could be reached if it succeeds in testing $70,000 once more. We might witness a retreat back to important support levels though if BTC is unable to sustain this increasing pressure. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Fails to Hold Above Key Level. Does It Matter?
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Attempt Fail? Massive XRP Triangle Breakthrough is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Dynamic is Fading
    Bitcoin ETF Options Won't Reduce Volatility, Bitwise Says
    Bitcoin to Rocket 518%? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes

    In case of a retracement, the psychological level of $60,000 should be looked after as it is also the current resting place of the 100-day moving average. The 200-day EMA and earlier consolidation zones as well as $58,000 provide further support below that. 

    Advertisement

    In a bull market the $75,000 level would be the next target if Bitcoin crosses the $70,000 threshold. Bitcoin may face difficulties in this area once more as it has previously shown to be a strong area of resistance in previous market cycles. 

    XRP's pattern plays out

    A symmetrical triangle pattern on XRP just saw a notable breakthrough suggesting that there may be more upside momentum ahead. Since August this triangle had been developing suggesting that XRP was gathering strength and preparing for a move. Furthermore it is evident that the market is moving toward a bullish sentiment now that the breakout has occurred. 

    These patterns frequently precede sharp moves in either direction which makes the breakout from this symmetrical triangle noteworthy. Given that XRP was able to break higher this indicates that the bulls are currently in the driver's seat. Still it is unclear if this momentum will continue or if there may be an invalidation. 

    Related
    Dogecoin Growth Canceled? DOGE Price Saga Takes Unexpected Turn
    Sun, 09/22/2024 - 11:53
    Dogecoin Growth Canceled? DOGE Price Saga Takes Unexpected Turn
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Although XRP appears to be in good shape right now, invalidation is still a possibility. The breakout may have been a fake move if the price dropped back into the triangle and broke below important support levels. 

    XRP must maintain above the $0.58 support zone which has been a significant area of interest to confirm a sustained bullish trend. A rapid retreat back to the lower $0. 55 region could result from a failure to hold this level. On the plus side if XRP keeps rising and stays above resistance it could see additional gains. In an attempt to build on the recent breakout the market may set its sights on the $0. 65–$0. 70 region as its next target.

    Ethereum makes return

    After a brief period of bullish momentum Ethereum has returned to its descending price channel however the overall trend appears to be waning. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is exhibiting indications of a possible reversal despite its recent upward trend. 

    Since the middle of 2023 ETH's price has been moving lower due to a persistent bearish trend that the cryptocurrency has struggled to overcome. Ethereum has recovered quite well over the last week as seen by the current chart rising back above the $2,500 threshold. But the bullish dynamic seems to be waning as the price approaches significant resistance levels around $2,600 and $2,700. 

    Related
    $300K per Bitcoin? Chart of Trading Legend Brandt Implies Massive Rally
    Sun, 09/22/2024 - 11:00
    $300K per Bitcoin? Chart of Trading Legend Brandt Implies Massive Rally
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The price is currently consolidating within this declining channel and there is a discernible lack of strong momentum. Whether Ethereum can hold this level or if there will be a reversal back toward $2,400 or even $2,300 is the crucial thing to keep an eye on. 

    A return to bearish sentiment and additional downward movement in the upcoming weeks could be indicated if it breaks below these crucial support levels. But there is some good news for holders of ETH. Ethereum may still be able to gain more traction in the next trading sessions especially on Monday when markets usually see a surge in activity. The $2800 region may be retested by ETH if buying interest increases and the price can break above its present resistance. 

    #Bitcoin #XRP #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 9:53
    Peter Schiff: Everybody Missing This Because of Bitcoin
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 9:08
    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 9:53
    Peter Schiff: Everybody Missing This Because of Bitcoin
    BitcoinPeter Schiff
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 9:08
    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    EthereumEthereum News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 8:28
    Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Hater With Epic Ryoshi Vision Message
    Shytoshi KusamaRyoshi Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 7:56
    Bitcoin Is “Best Thing to Happen to Fed,” Schiff Says
    Bitcoin NewsPeter Schiff
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 6:58
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 772% as Price Is on Verge of Breakout
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) NewsToken BurnShibarium
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff: Everybody Missing This Because of Bitcoin
    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Hater With Epic Ryoshi Vision Message
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD