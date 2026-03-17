Crypto Market Review: XRP Ready to Run to $1.70, Ethereum (ETH) Enters Bullish Mode, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally in Bull Market?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

As the asset stabilizes following months of downward pressure, XRP is starting to exhibit signs of improving momentum. The token, which is currently trading at $1.45, has progressively developed a short-term recovery structure that, if present circumstances continue to improve, may pave the way for a move toward the $1.70 resistance zone.

The formation of higher lows, bolstered by an ascending trendline that has been pushing XRP higher since the dramatic market decline in February, is the most noteworthy development on the chart. This kind of pricing structure frequently shows that, following a protracted period of seller dominance, buyers are gradually regaining control of the market.

XRP finally ready

From a technical standpoint, XRP is getting close to a significant resistance cluster created by its short-term moving averages, especially the 26-day exponential moving average (EMA). A successful breakout above this level, which the asset has already started testing, would be one of the first significant bullish indicators since the wider downtrend started late last year.

The next significant level is located close to the 50-day EMA, which is closer to the $1.60-$1.70 range, if XRP is able to overcome this resistance. This moving average is a crucial barrier for any sustained upward movement because it has consistently rejected attempts at recovery during the current bearish phase.

Advertisement

Indicators of momentum are also starting to get better. After being oversold for a few weeks, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved into neutral territory. This change implies that the market is moving into a more balanced phase between buyers and sellers and that selling pressure has lessened.

Even though the technical configuration is getting better, XRP still has obstacles to overcome before a complete recovery can be verified. Before a sustained bullish trend can be established, the asset must recover several resistance levels, and the overall trend is still downward.

XRP must sustain its rising support structure while gradually regaining adjacent moving averages in order for a run toward $1.70 to materialize. Long-term trading above the $1.50 mark would probably increase market activity and increase the likelihood of a move toward higher resistance levels.

Advertisement

Ethereum back in bull mode

After months of intense selling pressure, Ethereum is now exhibiting signs of newfound bullish momentum. The second-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization has recently surpassed short-term resistance levels and is presently trading between $2,270 and $2,280, indicating a possible change in market sentiment.

Technically speaking, Ethereum’s price structure has begun to improve after a protracted decline that started when the asset peaked around $4,800 last year. The most recent recovery occurred after ETH established a solid base around the $2,000 mark, which served as a vital support zone to stop further declines.

Ethereum has recovered its short-term moving averages and risen steadily since rising from that level, which is a sign that buyers are gradually taking back control of the market. Additionally, momentum indicators have improved. The Relative Strength Index has returned to bullish territory, indicating a rise in buying pressure.

The 50-day exponential moving average currently serves as a significant barrier at $2,516, which is the next important target if the current upward trend continues. This level is a crucial test for Ethereum’s short-term bullish outlook because it has historically rejected attempts at recovery throughout the current bearish cycle.

During the recent recovery, trading activity has also increased. As buyers moved in close to the $2,000 support level, Ethereum saw a discernible increase in market participation.

Concerns regarding the sustainability of the current rally are raised by the fact that overall volume is still erratic and steadily decreasing despite this brief spike in activity. A decline in volume during a period of recovery frequently signifies a decline in market participants’ confidence.

Ethereum’s attempt to rise could stall before hitting the resistance level of $2,516 if this pattern persists. Ethereum will require increased participation from both the spot and derivatives markets in order to sustain its bullish trajectory. The likelihood of a breakout toward higher resistance zones would be greatly increased by a clear move above the $2,300 range and increased volume.

Shiba Inu's recovery signs

After months of constant bearish pressure, Shiba Inu is starting to exhibit early signs of life. After a protracted decline that drove the token toward multimonth lows earlier this year, the meme-inspired asset is currently trading close to $0.0000062, showing a brief rebound. Although traders are feeling more optimistic due to the recent rebound, it is still unclear if SHIB is genuinely returning to a bullish market phase or if it is just going through a brief relief rally.

Technically speaking, SHIB has overcome a pattern of short-term consolidation that developed following its most recent decline. The asset recently recovered from the $0.0000055 support zone, setting off a sequence of higher lows that suggest buyers are starting to reenter the market. This structure is frequently one of the first indicators that accumulation may be beginning and selling pressure is waning.

SHIB stabilization is in

SHIB’s efforts to recover its short-term moving averages, which have served as dynamic resistance during the wider downtrend, are another positive development. A successful breakout above the 26-day exponential moving average, which the token is currently testing, could lead to a push toward the $0.0000071 resistance region, which is the location of the next technical barrier.

Additionally, momentum indicators demonstrate a slight improvement. After spending several weeks close to oversold levels, the Relative Strength Index has risen back to neutral territory. This change implies that the market is progressively stabilizing and bearish momentum is waning.

It is still too soon to declare the beginning of a new Shiba Inu bull market despite these encouraging indicators. The 200-day moving average is significantly above the current price, indicating how much ground SHIB needs to gain before confirming a long-term trend reversal. The overall trend is still downward.

Furthermore, the asset continues to trade within a more general bearish structure that has persisted since the previous year. The current recovery should be viewed with caution until SHIB is able to overcome several resistance levels and maintain higher price levels.

Shiba Inu seems to be making an effort to heal for the time being. The token’s ability to recover important technical levels in the coming weeks and ongoing buying pressure will determine whether this move develops into a full bullish trend.