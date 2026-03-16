XRP Sees Largest Bid Skew in Nearly One Year on Leading US Exchange

The order books for XRP are flashing a signal not seen in nearly twelve months. According to data from prominent market analyst Dom (@traderview2), XRP on Coinbase is currently exhibiting its largest "bid skew" within a 50% price range in almost a year, suggesting that a massive supply-demand imbalance is tilting heavily in favor of the bulls.

Advertisement

$XRP on coinbase has the largest bid skew within 50% seen in nearly a year



Nearly a 9:1 bid ratio



Translated - It's 9x easier right now to push $XRP to $2.25 than to $0.75 pic.twitter.com/ttpSdNszea — Dom (@traderview2) March 16, 2026

The 9-to-1 imbalance

The data reveals a staggering 9:1 bid ratio for the asset on the leading U.S. exchange. In plain English, this means that for every one sell order sitting on the books within 50% of the current price, there are nine buy orders waiting to catch the asset.

This metric is a crucial indicator of "path of least resistance." When the bid-side (buyers) is this much deeper than the ask-side (sellers), the price requires significantly less capital to move upward than it does to move downward.

Advertisement

A bid skew of this magnitude typically suggests a "liquidity vacuum" to the upside. If a sudden surge of market buying hits Coinbase, there is very little "overhead supply" to stop the price from a rapid ascent.

With the current skew, a move toward the $2.25 mark is mathematically more probable based on current order book depth.

The massive "buy wall" indicated by the 9:1 ratio suggests that any sell-off would likely be aggressively absorbed long before reaching the $0.75 level.

Advertisement

The price may still be consolidating, but the underlying market structure is coiled for a breakout. If the broader market momentum sustains, the thin "ask" side of the book could lead to the kind of parabolic move XRP is historically known for.