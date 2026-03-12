AdvertisementAdvert.
    Why 'Satoshis' Matter: Binance Explains Smallest Unit of Bitcoin

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 14:25
    Binance highlights the smallest denomination of Bitcoin, which marks one hundred millionth of the BTC market price.
    Why 'Satoshis' Matter: Binance Explains Smallest Unit of Bitcoin
    Google

    Major crypto exchange Binance spotlights the smallest slice of Bitcoin, the Satoshi. In a recent tweet, Binance explains Satoshi — this time not the entity of Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, but the smallest slice of Bitcoin.

    A Satoshi is the smallest unit of Bitcoin, equal to 0.00000001 BTC and named in honor of the anonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

    The Satoshi, also called a "sat," refers to the smallest denomination of Bitcoin. There are one hundred million Satoshis per Bitcoin, so one Satoshi (sat) equals one hundred millionth of Bitcoin's market price.

    The use of Satoshis comes as Bitcoin has increased significantly in value and, hence, smaller denominations are needed for smaller transactions. These small denominations make Bitcoin transactions easy to conduct and make them readable by people.

    Bitcoin uses only the Satoshi as a denomination, and the value of one Satoshi changes with Bitcoin’s market value. There are 100 million Satoshis in one Bitcoin, so one Satoshi is 0.00000001 BTC. At Bitcoin's current market price of $70,935, one Satoshi would be worth $0.00070935.

    The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, remains a mystery.

    Bitcoin price action

    Bitcoin reached $70,527 in quiet trading Thursday, extending its current recovery from Sunday's low of $65,618.

    Earlier in the week, a brief wave of optimism lifted equities and crypto, suggesting that markets were tentatively pricing.

    The largest crypto climbed to a high of $71,800 on March 18 as Bitcoin volatility rose this week. Bitcoin's 30-day implied volatility index reached a two-week high. Bitcoin has been trapped in a tight trading range between $71,700 and $69,000 for the past 48 hours.

    Crypto futures open interest (OI) has increased by 2% to $102 billion in the past 24 hours. Open Interest (OI) in Bitcoin rose by 2.45%, reaching $47.21 billion.

    A newly positive correlation with gold and a rebound in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, led by BlackRock’s IBIT, are supporting the case for a broader recovery into the second quarter.

    #Bitcoin
