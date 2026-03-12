Two Million XRP Threshold Crossed, But One Detail Is Missing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite the asset's ongoing difficulties on the price chart, activity on the XRP Ledger is still comparatively strong. The number of executed transactions has surpassed the two million mark, according to recent on-chain data, indicating consistent network usage. This metric shows that the underlying infrastructure is still operational, but it also reveals a widening gap between price performance and network activity.

XRP Ledger transactions grow

Recent data shows that the XRP Ledger processed about 2.2 million transactions over the previous few weeks, sustaining a steady flow of business. This degree of activity indicates that transfers and payments are still being made on the network, supporting XRPs position as a high-throughput blockchain with an emphasis on transaction efficiency.

However, a market recovery is not always the result of high transactional activity. The price structure of XRP is still unstable despite the steady on-chain usage. Currently trading between $1.37 and $1.40, XRP is still trapped in a longer-running downward trend that has lasted for several months.

Stabilization developing

Following a steep sell-off earlier in the year, the chart shows slow stabilization developing along a rising support line. The price is still far below important moving averages that continue to serve as resistance, even though this structure might indicate the beginning of a possible recovery attempt. To put it another way, the market is stabilizing but not yet rebounding.

The lack of new financial inflows into the XRP ecosystem is one of the main causes of this stagnation. Even though the ledger is still processing millions of transactions, there does not seem to be enough capital to support long-term price growth. Strong network activity might not be able to generate upward momentum in the absence of substantial new liquidity entering the market.

Because of this dynamic, the network's fundamentals seem stable, but market sentiment is still cautious, creating an unusual situation. Major resistance levels above the current price are still being monitored by traders, especially the short-term moving averages that have frequently stopped recent attempts at recovery.