    $0 XRP ETF Netflow Might Be Positive for Price Rebound

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 13:26
    XRP ETF investors have reversed sell-off trend, a move that may be positive for the price.
    $0 XRP ETF Netflow Might Be Positive for Price Rebound
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) products recorded $0 netflow in the last 24 hours. This development marks a shift for XRP ETF in the crypto space after three consecutive days of sell-offs. SoSoValue data reveals that the daily total net inflow was zero.

    XRP institutional selling pressure appears to ease

    Notably, due to ongoing market-wide fluctuations, XRP has also been impacted, with the price refusing to climb. This likely led to a three-day streak of dumping by institutional investors. The action left market participants worried until the last 24 hours, when the bleeding stopped.

    Although the XRP ETF did not register cumulative inflows, the $0 indicates that institutional holders are no longer dumping the coin as they previously did. This could be a result of an anticipated price reversal for the asset.

    Generally, institutional and large holders have market insights not readily available to retail traders. Hence, there is a huge probability of a price rebound for XRP soon.

    XRP has stagnated within a tight range of $1.37 and $1.41 in the last couple of days. As of this writing, XRP exchanges hands at $1.38, representing a 0.15% increase in the last 24 hours. The trading volume remains in the red zone, down by 21.87% at $2.34 billion.

    Considering the heavy bleeding on the XRP ETF market, the coin has held up well enough. With $0 netflow, market participants might resume accumulation and push volume out of the red zone. This could act as a catalyst for a price rebound, ultimately.

    Meanwhile, despite their slow performance on the market, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has lauded the XRP ETF for their resilience. Balchunas noted that launching into a 45% drawdown and still staying relevant is a huge win for the asset class.

    Can XRP price record rally?

    As for XRP, the derivatives market indicates that bulls are dominant as market participants bet on higher prices.

    However, the coin has not responded to this optimism but has continued its sideways movement. Some argue that XRP is consolidating, and it could witness a breakout anytime now.

    XRP’s Bollinger Bands squeeze suggests that the coin’s volatility might trigger a price rebound to $2 if the bullish sentiment continues and volume recovers.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF
