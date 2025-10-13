AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    uTrade Offers Futures Grid Bots and Copy Trading, Enhances UTT Utilities

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 14:10
    uTrade, ecosystem of instruments for automated trading processes, pushes barriers in futures and NFTs bots, underpinned by utility token UTT
    Advertisement
    uTrade Offers Futures Grid Bots and Copy Trading, Enhances UTT Utilities
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Developed by uShark, uTrade is a comprehensive product ecosystem for traders featuring Futures Grid bots, copy trading and signals modules. As an extra monetization tooling, the team released audited UTT tokens on Solana and profit-sharing NFTs.

    uTrade's ecosystem of automated trading tools: Futures Grid bots, copy trading, and more

    uTrade is a new-gen platform of automated trading instruments. It allows cryptocurrency futures and NFTs traders to remove the need for human interference in trading processes. Within a single interface, it unified all trending and mainstream opportunities in this space.

    Article image
    Image by uTrade

    First, there are Grid Bots for cryptocurrency futures trading. Just like top-tier grid bots, they allow users to buy low and sell high within a predetermined price range. Trading with grid bots remains among the most newbie-friendly strategies for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin-based contracts.

    HOT Stories
    13 Years Strong: XRP on the Verge of 100 Million Ledgers
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment
    Gold Is Beating Bitcoin, But Pompliano Calls It 'Disastrous Investment'
    $19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

    uTrade's copy trading module allows newbie traders to follow the strategies of professional market participants. Every master trader is rewarded by the share of the profit from their followers. uTrade showcases the performance of master traders to make the entire procedure more transparent for all participants.

    Advertisement

    Last but not least, uTrade's paid signals Telegram channel is a premium option; users here can subscribe to buy/sell signals from seasoned experts.

    Introducing UTT, utility token of uTrade ecosystem

    UTT, a core native utility and profit-sharing cryptocurrency of uTrade, is a backbone of the product's monetization design and a key element of its tokenomics.

    UTT is audited by SolidProof, a reputable cybersecurity vendor in the Web3 segment. The supply of this Solana-based cryptocurrency is fixed and will not be increased in the future. 

    The token allocation model for UTT was developed with a focus on rewarding users for their participation in uTrade and sharing profits with them. Out of 50 million tokens, three million are allocated to the token sale phase, two million will be allocated between NFT holders and five million will fuel the UTT staking program.

    Right now, UTT token is available on P2B, Pionex and other centralized exchanges.

    To accompany UTT in the tokenomics architecture of the service, uTrade released a series of profit-sharing NFTs. Such an instrument allows the audience to benefit from just holding gold, silver or bronze NFTs on Tron (TRX) blockchain with migration to Solana (SOL) plans underway. Every holder of limited editions of uTrade NFTs can enjoy some share of its revenue.

    To ensure democratic and inclusive participation, uTrade allocates one share per bronze NFT, two shares per silver NFT and four shares per gold NFT.

    #uTrade #NFT #Cryptocurrency trading platform
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 13:53
    Top XRP Trader Reveals How He Got Lucky During Brutal $16 Billion Crypto Market Crash
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 13:07
    Ethereum Versus Cardano: Big Truth on MEV Loophole in Spotlight
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 13:53
    Top XRP Trader Reveals How He Got Lucky During Brutal $16 Billion Crypto Market Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 13:07
    Ethereum Versus Cardano: Big Truth on MEV Loophole in Spotlight
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 12:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 408,000,000,000 in 24 Hours Gone
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all