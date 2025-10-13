uTrade Offers Futures Grid Bots and Copy Trading, Enhances UTT Utilities

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Developed by uShark, uTrade is a comprehensive product ecosystem for traders featuring Futures Grid bots, copy trading and signals modules. As an extra monetization tooling, the team released audited UTT tokens on Solana and profit-sharing NFTs.

uTrade's ecosystem of automated trading tools: Futures Grid bots, copy trading, and more

uTrade is a new-gen platform of automated trading instruments. It allows cryptocurrency futures and NFTs traders to remove the need for human interference in trading processes. Within a single interface, it unified all trending and mainstream opportunities in this space.

Image by uTrade

First, there are Grid Bots for cryptocurrency futures trading. Just like top-tier grid bots, they allow users to buy low and sell high within a predetermined price range. Trading with grid bots remains among the most newbie-friendly strategies for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin-based contracts.

uTrade's copy trading module allows newbie traders to follow the strategies of professional market participants. Every master trader is rewarded by the share of the profit from their followers. uTrade showcases the performance of master traders to make the entire procedure more transparent for all participants.

Advertisement

Last but not least, uTrade's paid signals Telegram channel is a premium option; users here can subscribe to buy/sell signals from seasoned experts.

Introducing UTT, utility token of uTrade ecosystem

UTT, a core native utility and profit-sharing cryptocurrency of uTrade, is a backbone of the product's monetization design and a key element of its tokenomics.

UTT is audited by SolidProof, a reputable cybersecurity vendor in the Web3 segment. The supply of this Solana-based cryptocurrency is fixed and will not be increased in the future.

The token allocation model for UTT was developed with a focus on rewarding users for their participation in uTrade and sharing profits with them. Out of 50 million tokens, three million are allocated to the token sale phase, two million will be allocated between NFT holders and five million will fuel the UTT staking program.

Right now, UTT token is available on P2B, Pionex and other centralized exchanges.

To accompany UTT in the tokenomics architecture of the service, uTrade released a series of profit-sharing NFTs. Such an instrument allows the audience to benefit from just holding gold, silver or bronze NFTs on Tron (TRX) blockchain with migration to Solana (SOL) plans underway. Every holder of limited editions of uTrade NFTs can enjoy some share of its revenue.

To ensure democratic and inclusive participation, uTrade allocates one share per bronze NFT, two shares per silver NFT and four shares per gold NFT.