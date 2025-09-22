Advertisement
    XRP Records Extreme 8,782% Liquidation Imbalance Over 24 Hours

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 11:31
    XRP rockets 8,782% in liquidation imbalance in 24-hour crypto bloodbath
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has just become the headline story of the latest liquidation wave, not because of its absolute size but because the market was so heavily weighted in favor of longs. 

    According to CoinGlass, in the space of 24 hours, $79.05 million worth of XRP positions were wiped off exchanges. Yet of that figure, $78.16 million came from longs, while shorts barely registered at $890,000. This split has led to an imbalance of 8,782%, which is a ratio so extreme that it makes XRP stand out on a day where there has already been a lot of forced selling.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    Total market liquidations hit $1.67 billion, with longs consuming $1.59 billion of that sum. Ethereum accounted for almost half a billion and Bitcoin almost $285 million, but these figures pale in comparison to XRP order books, where most traders were in the same direction, chasing upside into a market that had already run too far, with a brutal flush.

    XRP price on roller coaster ride

    Price action confirmed how quickly sentiment can change. The XRP price fell from $2.88 to as low as $2.66, before recovering slightly and trading at around $2.80. This drop was enough to erase entire positions in seconds for some traders.

    The liquidation board tells the story better than any chart, which is why it is so important. XRP bulls had disproportionate exposure, and once the pressure kicked in, there was no safety net. In a 24-hour session dominated by one-sided losses, XRP not only joined the bloodbath but also defined its most lopsided statistic.

