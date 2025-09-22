Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Massive $415 Million XRP Transfer Hits Ledger, Ripple Rumors Follow

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 10:22
    $415,624,232 worth of XRP changes hands before massive sell-off left market guessing why
    Advertisement
    Massive $415 Million XRP Transfer Hits Ledger, Ripple Rumors Follow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Whale Alert tracked a single transfer of 141,818,659 XRP, worth $415,624,232 at the time. At first, it appeared to be a typical mystery whale transaction, or possibly Ripple moving its supply.

    However, on-chain data suggests otherwise, as both ends of the transaction are Kraken-linked addresses. The sending account's last outbound transfer was for 99,018,954 XRP, and the receiving account — activated via a Kraken tag — now holds 141,818,661 XRP

    This suggests internal shuffling between exchange wallets rather than tokens being released onto the market.

    Advertisement

    XRP price sell-off triggers cascade of liquidations

    The transfer itself did not affect the price right away. XRP traded at around $2.85 after the alert was issued. It was not until approximately four hours later that Bitstamp showed a decline to $2.68 — a fall of around 6% from the intraday high — before recovering to above $2.82. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Lose Even More at $2? Bitcoin Price Fading at $115,745, Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit $5,000 in Blink
    North Korean Hackers Hit Crypto Sector With BeaverTail Malware
    Is This XRP's Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth

    The dump likely came from separate market flows, while the transaction was an event of exchange management that just happened to hit public feeds on the same day.

    Bottom line

    Major platforms commonly make these kinds of giant wallet moves to rebalance hot and cold storage, stage liquidity for clients or consolidate deposits. It is the notional size that grabs attention, because $415 million in one transaction is enough to raise eyebrows, even if the coins never touch the order book. 

    Ripple was not involved here, but every time hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of XRP are reshuffled on the blockchain, the conversation comes back to Ripple’s role.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 9:21
    $1,000,000,000 Liquidation in 1 Hour: Worst Crypto Bloodbath in 2025?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 6:02
    XRP Price Stagnation Can’t Be Blamed on Lawsuit Anymore, Analyst Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 10:22
    Massive $415 Million XRP Transfer Hits Ledger, Ripple Rumors Follow
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 9:21
    $1,000,000,000 Liquidation in 1 Hour: Worst Crypto Bloodbath in 2025?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 6:02
    XRP Price Stagnation Can’t Be Blamed on Lawsuit Anymore, Analyst Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD