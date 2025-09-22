Massive $415 Million XRP Transfer Hits Ledger, Ripple Rumors Follow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Whale Alert tracked a single transfer of 141,818,659 XRP, worth $415,624,232 at the time. At first, it appeared to be a typical mystery whale transaction, or possibly Ripple moving its supply.

However, on-chain data suggests otherwise, as both ends of the transaction are Kraken-linked addresses. The sending account's last outbound transfer was for 99,018,954 XRP, and the receiving account — activated via a Kraken tag — now holds 141,818,661 XRP.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 141,818,659 #XRP (415,624,232 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/LBdaokgJyk — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 22, 2025

This suggests internal shuffling between exchange wallets rather than tokens being released onto the market.

XRP price sell-off triggers cascade of liquidations

The transfer itself did not affect the price right away. XRP traded at around $2.85 after the alert was issued. It was not until approximately four hours later that Bitstamp showed a decline to $2.68 — a fall of around 6% from the intraday high — before recovering to above $2.82.

The dump likely came from separate market flows, while the transaction was an event of exchange management that just happened to hit public feeds on the same day.

Bottom line

Major platforms commonly make these kinds of giant wallet moves to rebalance hot and cold storage, stage liquidity for clients or consolidate deposits. It is the notional size that grabs attention, because $415 million in one transaction is enough to raise eyebrows, even if the coins never touch the order book.

Ripple was not involved here, but every time hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of XRP are reshuffled on the blockchain, the conversation comes back to Ripple’s role.