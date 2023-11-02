TrustSwap Appoints Naim Boughazi as CEO: Details

With a new CEO at the helm, TrustSwap is ready to introduce cryptocurrency services to a new generation of retail and institutional clients. With his decades of experience in the tech and digital segments, Boughazi will curate new and existing workloads of TrustSwap's strategy in DeFi.

TrustSwap introduces new CEO Naim Boughazi

On Oct. 30, 2023, the official representatives of TrustSwap , an ecosystem of cryptocurrency products for B2B and B2C usage, announced that Naim Boughazi joined the platform as a new CEO.

We’re pleased to announce the appointment of Naim Boughazi as the new CEO of TrustSwap! 🤝🌟



Naim is a product-focused visionary leader with a history of developing and expanding digital platforms.



Read more: https://t.co/EchdgoAjCS

Boughazi was introduced to customers and crypto enthusiasts as a product-focused visionary leader with an extensive history of developing and expanding digital platforms, contributing a solid foundation of knowledge and a proven history of achievement.

TrustSwap's COO, Ivan Anastassov, expressed confidence in Boughazi’s skills and the excitement about his new role:

Naim's proven leadership and deep understanding of blockchain technology make him the perfect choice to lead TrustSwap into the future. We are excited to see the continued growth and innovation under his guidance.

New CEO Naim Boughazi meets his new appointment with excitement and is going to contribute to TrustSwap's expansion in various fields:

I am honored to join TrustSwap as the CEO and lead this dynamic team. TrustSwap has made remarkable strides in the blockchain industry, and I am eager to build on that foundation. I aim to continue driving innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions to our users while maintaining TrustSwap’s commitment to transparency and security.

Community activists of TrustSwap, on social media channels, highly appreciate the latest addition to TrustSwap's directorial board and are expecting more groundbreaking upgrades from the new leader.

Unique expertise for multiproduct crypto ecosystem

Prior to joining TrustSwap , Boughazi helmed Tantan, one of China's leading social apps, with 360 million users. Tantan also achieved a monumental exit valued at over $700 million, showcasing his prowess in product management tailored to the millennial generation and Gen Z audiences.

Boughazi was also a founding member of Telcoin, a global Web3 financial platform. His strategic guidance and innovative approach propelled Telcoin into the top 50 rankings on CoinMarketCap, solidifying its presence in the highly competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

Naim's acumen is further enhanced by his decade-long experience living between Japan and China, allowing him to seamlessly merge his multicultural insights with unparalleled product expertise.

He is fluent in English, French and Mandarin, reflecting his ability to bridge cultural gaps and leverage his language skills.

One-stop ecosystem of dApps for Web3 epoch: What is TrustSwap?

TrustSwap is a company that provides blockchain-related, multi-chain DeFi tools & services to both corporate and retail customers.

Its products and services solve problems related to token & liquidity locking, token minting, escrow, and vesting. In addition, it also offers solutions for cryptocurrency asset distribution, staking and tracking, NFT services, and fundraising. TrustSwap is the parent company of Team Finance, The Crypto App, and Swappable.

Its core native cryptocurrency token, SWAP, can be staked: users can lock it in a liquidity pool for periodic payouts.