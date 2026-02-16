Tron Flips Solana in Weekly Layer-1 Transaction Fees

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tron Network has once again flipped Solana amid the continuously changing decentralized finance (DeFi) metrics concerning transaction fees. Per data from DeFiLlama , Tron has raked in more than $676,000 in the past 24 hours, outpacing Solana’s $599,197 record.

Tron adoption with evidence

Tron Network is the largest layer-1 chain per total fee revenue in the past day, week and month, respectively. While the total fees that were raked in in the past seven days come in at $6.36 million, it is well above Solana’s seven-day record of $4.58 million.

On the DeFi market, conversations about performance are often stretched to multiple timelines. Despite this wide stretch, the dominance of Tron over Solana is also visible over the 30 days, in which it has jumped $28.28 million, as against $27.12 million.

The dominance fight between Tron and Solana has lasted for months. Back in August, 2025, Solana beat Tron as the most profitable L1 in the fee outlook. The switch has been ongoing for many months, signaling changes in DeFi product demand.

Other protocols, like Polygon, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, also make up the top five chains with nonnegligible fee revenue.

Tron on broader market

Beyond the fee outlook, the Tron network is also a very important protocol on the crypto market. The underlying token, TRX, has consistently ranked among the top 10 digital currencies by market value, with a Tron ETF entering the conversation recently.

The Tron Network remains one of the most important on the market for USDT payments, consistently outperforming Ethereum as a stablecoin hub.

In terms of price outlook, Tron is currently priced at $0.2819, up 0.56% in the past 24 hours. With the marginal loss, it has visibly decoupled from Bitcoin, a sign of its overall resilience on the market.