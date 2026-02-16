AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Tron Flips Solana in Weekly Layer-1 Transaction Fees

By Godfrey Benjamin
Mon, 16/02/2026 - 15:54
Tron is now the largest layer-1 chain in terms of transaction fee revenue.
Advertisement
Tron Flips Solana in Weekly Layer-1 Transaction Fees
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tron Network has once again flipped Solana amid the continuously changing decentralized finance (DeFi) metrics concerning transaction fees. Per data from DeFiLlama, Tron has raked in more than $676,000 in the past 24 hours, outpacing Solana’s $599,197 record.

Advertisement

Tron adoption with evidence

Tron Network is the largest layer-1 chain per total fee revenue in the past day, week and month, respectively. While the total fees that were raked in in the past seven days come in at $6.36 million, it is well above Solana’s seven-day record of $4.58 million.

On the DeFi market, conversations about performance are often stretched to multiple timelines. Despite this wide stretch, the dominance of Tron over Solana is also visible over the 30 days, in which it has jumped $28.28 million, as against $27.12 million.

Article image
DeFi Chains Fee Ranking | Source: DeFiLlama

The dominance fight between Tron and Solana has lasted for months. Back in August, 2025, Solana beat Tron as the most profitable L1 in the fee outlook. The switch has been ongoing for many months, signaling changes in DeFi product demand.

Other protocols, like Polygon, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, also make up the top five chains with nonnegligible fee revenue.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Mon, 02/16/2026 - 15:04
XRP Outpaces Top Assets With $33.4 Million Inflow as Investors Rotate out of Bitcoin
ByGamza Khanzadaev

Tron on broader market

Beyond the fee outlook, the Tron network is also a very important protocol on the crypto market. The underlying token, TRX, has consistently ranked among the top 10 digital currencies by market value, with a Tron ETF entering the conversation recently.

The Tron Network remains one of the most important on the market for USDT payments, consistently outperforming Ethereum as a stablecoin hub.

In terms of price outlook, Tron is currently priced at $0.2819, up 0.56% in the past 24 hours. With the marginal loss, it has visibly decoupled from Bitcoin, a sign of its overall resilience on the market.

#Tron
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 16, 2026 - 15:50
ADA at $0.28: Key Level to Watch for Cardano Now
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 15:37
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Netflow Hits Zero: Equilibrium Reached as Inflows Match Outflows
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 15:54
Tron Flips Solana in Weekly Layer-1 Transaction Fees
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 15:50
ADA at $0.28: Key Level to Watch for Cardano Now
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 15:37
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Netflow Hits Zero: Equilibrium Reached as Inflows Match Outflows
Arman Shirinyan
Show all