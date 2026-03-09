'Privacy Is Coming for XRP': Top Contributor Confirms

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP Ledger community is celebrating a shift in the rhetoric of the authorities. According to a fresh March 2026 report from the U.S. Treasury, the use of mixers and anonymization tools is now recognized as a legal right of every blockchain user. In other words, law-abiding citizens have legitimate reasons to conceal their transactions.

The agency directly states that privacy tools, including mixers, are necessary to protect data about personal wealth, business payments, commercial secrets and charitable donations.

If previously, blockchain anonymity was often equated with attempts at money laundering, it is now recognized as a basic right of consumers to financial privacy.

XLS-372 standard to enable private XRP transactions

What is most interesting here is that — as Vet, an XRPL validator and prominent contributor, emphasizes — privacy is coming for XRP. Moreover, both the ledger and the token are already getting prepared for this new reality.

Privacy is coming on XRP. Significant enabler for institutional usage.



Aanchal greatly noted, we have an upcoming amendment tackling exactly this.



Getting us the best privacy version for issued assets (MPTs), by combining privacy and compliance with selective disclosure keys. https://t.co/GC5T04IQbR?from=article-links — Vet (@Vet_X0) March 9, 2026

The discussion concerns amendment XLS372, which could introduce Confidential MPTs. These effectively embed mixer-like functionality directly into the protocol but do so in a regulated manner. For users, this means full protection of data from surveillance on a public ledger. For regulators, it enables selective disclosure of information upon official request.

In light of all this, it can be said that the XRPL is no longer a "transparent aquarium." With recognition from the U.S. Treasury and the potential implementation of XLS372, the XRP network may become a legal haven for those who require bank-level privacy without the risk of being suspected of using gray-area tools.