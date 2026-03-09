XRP's Key Indicators Converge: Will It Spark $2 Rally?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has spent the past several months moving inside a persistent downtrend, but the recent price structure suggests that the selling pressure may be weakening. The asset is currently compressing close to the $1.34 mark on the daily chart, and a number of important indicators are starting to converge.

XRP's recovery foundation

This kind of structure frequently emerges in the latter phases of a correction, when the market begins laying the groundwork for a possible rebound.

The ascending support line that developed following the dramatic decline in early February is the most noticeable feature on the chart. XRP has been printing somewhat higher lows since that capitulation event, progressively narrowing its range.

The price behavior near this support line indicates that buyers are gradually absorbing the residual selling pressure, even though the overall trend is still technically bearish.

The main exponential moving averages are starting to compress above the price at the same time. The mid-range EMA cluster is moving downward toward the current trading zone, while the shorter-term averages have already leveled off. This convergence is very important.

First resistance

The first technical barrier is currently located close to the $1.40-$1.42 range, where XRP is currently interacting with the closest moving average resistance. The next significant cluster, where the larger trend EMAs continue to align, is located between about $1.53 and $1.75.

Above that level, the market structure has moved away from the consistent decline observed since late 2025, if there is a clear move through these levels.

The notion of a base forming is also supported by volume behavior. An obvious exhaustion event was indicated by the huge spike during the February sell-off. Since then, trading activity has stabilized and price volatility has decreased. As liquidity increases within the range, this kind of environment frequently precedes more significant directional shifts.

At this point, the market seems to be moving from a panic-driven decline into a period of stabilization.

The much-needed technical fuel for a more robust XRP recovery may finally start to develop if the rising support holds and the EMA compression resolves to the upside. The chart currently depicts a market that is quietly getting ready rather than one that is still collapsing.