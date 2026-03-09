AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP's Key Indicators Converge: Will It Spark $2 Rally?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 9:14
    XRP might find its footing for a recovery in a few weeks as converging moving averages create bounce conditions.
    Advertisement
    XRP's Key Indicators Converge: Will It Spark $2 Rally?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    XRP has spent the past several months moving inside a persistent downtrend, but the recent price structure suggests that the selling pressure may be weakening. The asset is currently compressing close to the $1.34 mark on the daily chart, and a number of important indicators are starting to converge. 

    XRP's recovery foundation

    This kind of structure frequently emerges in the latter phases of a correction, when the market begins laying the groundwork for a possible rebound.

    The ascending support line that developed following the dramatic decline in early February is the most noticeable feature on the chart. XRP has been printing somewhat higher lows since that capitulation event, progressively narrowing its range. 

    HOT Stories
    Oscar-Nominated Actor Says Bitcoin Is Going to Die Crypto Market Review: XRP Is Most 'Stable' It Has Been in 2026, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 2026 Bottom Is Not Yet In, Will Bitcoin (BTC) Return $74,000 Gains?
    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price behavior near this support line indicates that buyers are gradually absorbing the residual selling pressure, even though the overall trend is still technically bearish.

    Advertisement

    The main exponential moving averages are starting to compress above the price at the same time. The mid-range EMA cluster is moving downward toward the current trading zone, while the shorter-term averages have already leveled off. This convergence is very important. 

    First resistance

    The first technical barrier is currently located close to the $1.40-$1.42 range, where XRP is currently interacting with the closest moving average resistance. The next significant cluster, where the larger trend EMAs continue to align, is located between about $1.53 and $1.75. 

    Above that level, the market structure has moved away from the consistent decline observed since late 2025, if there is a clear move through these levels.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/08/2026 - 15:44
    XRP Completes 2-Hour Golden Cross, Price to Rebound?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The notion of a base forming is also supported by volume behavior. An obvious exhaustion event was indicated by the huge spike during the February sell-off. Since then, trading activity has stabilized and price volatility has decreased. As liquidity increases within the range, this kind of environment frequently precedes more significant directional shifts.

    At this point, the market seems to be moving from a panic-driven decline into a period of stabilization. 

    The much-needed technical fuel for a more robust XRP recovery may finally start to develop if the rising support holds and the EMA compression resolves to the upside. The chart currently depicts a market that is quietly getting ready rather than one that is still collapsing.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 7:07
    Bitcoin (BTC) Holding Steady as Asian Markets Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 5:36
    Oscar-Nominated Actor Says Bitcoin Is Going to Die
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 9:14
    XRP's Key Indicators Converge: Will It Spark $2 Rally?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 7:07
    Bitcoin (BTC) Holding Steady as Asian Markets Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 9, 2026 - 5:36
    Oscar-Nominated Actor Says Bitcoin Is Going to Die
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all