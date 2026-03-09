No Crypto on X Money, Star Trek Legend William Shatner Says During Beta Testing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Renowned actor William Shanter, famous for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek, and a crypto enthusiast, is taking part in the closed beta testing of the new product being prepared by Elon Musk for launch — X Money.

However, contrary to the long-term anticipation of the community to see crypto as part of this new payment platform, Shatner has stated that the connection of X Money to crypto constitutes absolutely nothing.

"X Money is fiat, not crypto," Shanter says

Shatner is helping Elon Musk to beta-test the new feature that is to be rolled out on the X platform (known as Twitter in the past) — X Money. This has been a long-standing dream of Musk to launch an everything-app, which would include a platform for transferring and managing finances. It goes back to the late 1990s, when Musk founded X.com but later rebranded it as PayPal.

X Money is currently being tested only by U.S. citizens, and William Shatner is helping to spread the word about the new app coming, as well as answering community questions on X about X Money.

Advertisement

Just so we are all clear; @XMoney is fiat not crypto. It’s actual US Dollars backed by a real bank and is FDIC insured up to $250,000. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 8, 2026

Last year, X secured payment licenses in every single U.S. state, which also included licenses related to crypto. This drove up the community’s expectations that Musk would finally add cryptocurrencies to X, and Dogecoin in particular; Musk has been a long-term fan of this original meme coin. However, Shatner shattered those hopes when he tweeted on Sunday that X Money will have nothing to do with cryptocurrencies and will operate only using fiat money — USD, in collaboration with a “real bank.”

Advertisement

Elon Musk confirms DOGE going to the moon

In early February, the tech magnate returned to the topic of taking actual Dogecoin to the actual moon. Elon Musk responded to a meme tweet, saying “Doge on the moon is inevitable.” The future trillionaire responded with a laconic “yes” in response to the tweet, hinting that the Doge-1 lunar mission is still on the agenda.

The community expects that when the lunar mission paid for with Dogecoin takes place, it will also send the price of the iconic meme coin “to the moon.” So far, however, Dogecoin is trading 87.73% below the all-time high reached in May 2021, $0.7376. At the moment, DOGE is changing hands at $0.09075 per coin.