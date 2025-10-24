AdvertisementAdvert.
    Top U.S. Digital Assets Official Patrick Witt Joins Ripple Swell

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 5:25
    Patrick Witt from the White House's Digital Assets Council will be joining the list of keynote speakers at Ripple Swell
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Enterprise blockchain firm Ripple has announced that Patrick Witt from the White House's Digital Assets Council will be part of the keynote speaker lineup at the upcoming "Ripple Swell" event that will take place next month in New York. 

    Witt is currently serving as Deputy Director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets. 

    He previously framed digital assets as part of strategic infrastructure, advocating for Bitcoin accumulation. 

    Who else is attending? 

    Apart from Witt, the list of attendees will also include other big-name speakers, such as Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq Stock Market, Maxwell Stein, director of digital assets at asset management giant BlackRock, and Scott Lucas, head of digital asset markets at JPMorgan Chase. 

    The event will primarily focus on such issues as tokenization, payments, regulation, institutional adoption, and so on. 

