    Ripple's Chris Larsen's Crypto Fortune Soars: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 15:06
    Ripple Chairman Chris Larsen has seen his crypto wealth soar over the years, with on-chain data revealing increase in realized profits as XRP rises 355% on yearly basis.
    Ripple cofounder and chairman Chris Larsen has seen his crypto fortune soar over the years, with on-chain data revealing over $764 million in realized profits.

    According to Maartunn, community analyst at CryptoQuant, the Ripple cofounder has realized about $764,209,610.42 in profit since January 2018 (this figure remains an estimate). At a current price of $2.39, XRP is up 355% on a yearly basis according to CoinGecko data, contributing to the increase in the Ripple chairman's XRP fortune.

    Larsen owns over 2.5 billion XRP, according to data from xrpscan spread across various wallets.

    A glance through xrpscan's top accounts by wallet, a metric that lists the top 10,000 XRP balances flags six wallets named after the Ripple chairman sitting in the first 50.

    The wallets include: Chris Larsen (1) which holds 500,000,000 XRP, Chris Larsen (2) contains 450 million XRP, while Chris Larsen (3) holds 500,000,001XRP, Chris Larsen (4) contains 500,000,001 XRP, Chris Larsen (5) holds 282,499,978 XRP, while Chris Larsen (6) contains 300,188,448. These total 2,532,688,426 XRP worth $6 billion ($6,053,125,338) at a current XRP price of $2.39.

    Of these wallets, numbers one through four still contain about 500 million XRP and have never made any outbound transfers. Larsen received these funds as a founder’s gift in 2013. Wallet no. 5 has been in selling action during 2025, reducing its holdings from 500 million XRP to a current 282 million XRP.

    Chris Larsen's Evernorth investment

    At the week's start, Evernorth, a first-of-its-kind institutional vehicle built to accelerate XRP adoption, announced it had entered a business agreement with Armada Acquisition Corp II — a transaction expected to raise over $1 billion, to create the largest public XRP treasury company on the Nasdaq under "XRPN."

    Ripple Chairman Chris Larsen participated in the transaction with a $50 million XRP investment alongside SBI, Ripple, Rippleworks, Pantera Capital, Kraken and GSR.

    In a tweet, Larsen hails the Evernorth launch as that which fills the missing link today in XRP capital markets and XRP usage in DeFi products, announcing an investment of $50 million derived from his XRP wallets.

