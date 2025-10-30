AdvertisementAdvert.
    Top Ripple Exec Shades Solana ETF Debut as Market Awaits XRP's Launch

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 15:58
    Ripple's Luke Judges used the $56 million SOL ETF debut as a setup, hinting that XRP’s long-awaited launch could bring bigger volume and outshine Solana's opening splash.
    Top Ripple Exec Shades Solana ETF Debut as Market Awaits XRP's Launch
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana's ETF debut made quite a buzz in New York this week, with a whopping $56 million in turnover on day one. This is the highest opening print out of more than 800 ETF listings this year. The debut for sure stole the spotlight with its record volume, but Ripple’s camp quickly made sure the conversation shifted back toward XRP.

    Luke Judges, who runs global partnerships at RippleX, dropped the kind of line markets know how to decode.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, XRP Ticker Debuts on Nasdaq, US-China Talks Trigger $824,470,000 Crypto Liquidations
    XRP ETF Flows Will Exceed What People Are Expecting, Analyst Predicts
    XRP-Based Loans to Launch in December, Ethereum to $5,000, Western Union to Introduce Solana-Based Stablecoin — Crypto News Digest

    No one needed a footnote — "the king" was XRP, the ETF still waiting on the sidelines but already being treated by analysts as the product that will bring bigger pools of liquidity and heavier institutional orders.

    The XRP vs. SOL context makes the competition more intense. Western Union just announced that it is going to release a stablecoin on Solana, which is kind of surprising since Ripple's pilots have been around for years and never really took off. 

    Even so, XRP is entering Q4 with some tough numbers: $2.85 a coin at the end of the quarter, a market cap of over $150 billion and $364 million in tokenized real-world assets running through XRPL rails. That is adoption that translates directly into the case for an ETF.

    Trying to prove which side is more correct, one can address CoinShares data, according to which $84.3 million moved into XRP products in the week of Oct. 24, lifting year-to-date inflows to $1.93 billion, with $2.61 billion under management. Solana added $29.4 million in the same week and is at $2.86 billion YTD.

