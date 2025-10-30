XRP Price Analysis for October 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears became more powerful than bulls since yesterday, as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling 6.22%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is testing the local support of $2.4871. If its breakout occurs, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.40 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of XRP keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $2.6624.

If the daily bar closes below the interim level of $2.50, traders may witness a test of the $2.40 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $2.6624 level. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.20-$2.30 range.

XRP is trading at $2.4884 at press time.