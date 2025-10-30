AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Analysis for October 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 14:17
    Can the rate of XRP return above $2.50 over the next few days?
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for October 30
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears became more powerful than bulls since yesterday, as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling 6.22%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is testing the local support of $2.4871. If its breakout occurs, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.40 mark by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of XRP keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $2.6624. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/29/2025 - 16:37
    XRP Price Analysis for October 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes below the interim level of $2.50, traders may witness a test of the $2.40 zone soon. 

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $2.6624 level. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.20-$2.30 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.4884 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:04
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:56
    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Mono Protocol’s Presale Stands Out In Q4 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 15:04
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:56
    Selling Bitcoin Now? BTC Price History Suggests November Is Worst Time to Exit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 30, 2025 - 14:17
    XRP Price Analysis for October 30
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all