SHIB Price Prediction for September 17

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bearish trend of SHIB ended yet?
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 14:42
    The majority of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone up by 0.59% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has come back to the local support of $0.00001319. If it breaks out, traders may witness a dump to the $0.000013 zone soon.

    On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is trading within yesterday's bar. If the candle closes around the current prices, one might expect ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.000013-$0.000014.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture remains bearish, as the price has not bounced back far from the support. 

    If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a more profound drop to the $0.000012 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001323 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

