SHIB Price Prediction for September 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 0.59% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has come back to the local support of $0.00001319. If it breaks out, traders may witness a dump to the $0.000013 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is trading within yesterday's bar. If the candle closes around the current prices, one might expect ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.000013-$0.000014.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture remains bearish, as the price has not bounced back far from the support.

If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a more profound drop to the $0.000012 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001323 at press time.