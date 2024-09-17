DOGE Price Prediction for September 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The fall has not lasted long, and again, most of the coins are in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.3% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight fall, the price of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily candle closes near the local resistance of $0.1012, the upward move may continue to the $0.1020-$0.1030 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive. The rate of DOGE is far from the support and resistance levels.

If the situation does not change until the end of the day, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.099-$0.1040 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The low volume confirms that neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move. In this case, one can expect consolidation in the zone of $0.10-$0.1050 until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.10030 at press time.