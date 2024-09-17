    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 17

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of DOGE bounce back shortly?
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 14:10
    The fall has not lasted long, and again, most of the coins are in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.3% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's slight fall, the price of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily candle closes near the local resistance of $0.1012, the upward move may continue to the $0.1020-$0.1030 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive. The rate of DOGE is far from the support and resistance levels. 

    If the situation does not change until the end of the day, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.099-$0.1040 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The low volume confirms that neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move. In this case, one can expect consolidation in the zone of $0.10-$0.1050 until the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.10030 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

