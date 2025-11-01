'Thank You, Satoshi': Michael Saylor Celebrates BTC Move That Started It All

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, Strategy's co-founder and chairman, hails Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto in a recent tweet as the Bitcoin white paper turns 17 years.

Seventeen years ago, on Oct. 31, Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin white paper on the cryptography mailing list in 2008.

The white paper, a nine-page-long document consisting of 12 sections, explains the core components and the underlying philosophy of Bitcoin.

The milestone was celebrated across the crypto community, including Strategy, which tweeted about it: "17 years ago, at 2:10 pm EDT, Satoshi Nakamoto started a fire in cyberspace. Happy Bitcoin Whitepaper Day."

"Thank You, Satoshi," Saylor wrote as he shared Strategy's tweet, which celebrated the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper.

Since the white paper’s release, innovation has accelerated around its foundation. The white paper proposed a simple idea with far-reaching consequences: anyone should be able to send value to anyone else on a digital network without relying on a central authority to validate the transaction. Before Bitcoin, this was not possible.

Strategy nets massive BTC gain

The timing of Bitcoin white paper's 17th anniversary coincides with the release of Strategy's Q3, 2025 financial results.

Michael Saylor-led Strategy, which is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and the world’s first Bitcoin treasury company, announced its financial results for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2025 (the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year).

In the third quarter and into October, Strategy increased its Bitcoin holdings to 640,808 BTC, having raised $20 billion year-to-date through its robust capital markets platform.

Strategy generated BTC yield of 26% and BTC gain of $13 billion, year-to-date, reaffirming its full-year guidance for operating income of $34 billion, net income of $24 billion and a target of $20 billion BTC gain based on a BTC price outlook of $150,000 at the end of the year.