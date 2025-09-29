AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor's $MSTR Stock Crashes to Six-Month Low as Bitcoin Stalls

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 12:31
    MSTR fell to $300, its lowest level in six months
    Advertisement
    Michael Saylor's $MSTR Stock Crashes to Six-Month Low as Bitcoin Stalls
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor's Strategy has seen its MSTR stock price tumble recently after booming over the past year.

    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, community analyst at on-chain platform CryptoQuant, Maartunn, highlighted MSTR's recent drop to $300, its lowest level in six months, describing it as a "painful move for the biggest corporate Bitcoin holder."

    MSTR stock has largely consolidated since April, causing a decline in the multiple of its Bitcoin-to-market capitalization, known as mNAV.

    Advertisement

    According to statistics from the official Strategy website, the mNAV is currently at 1.44, while MSTR has seen -20% in three-month returns, currently trading for $309. MSTR's market capitalization is currently at $88.61 million.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Rival Swift to Launch Blockchain in Partnership with Consensys
    Nick Szabo: $44M in Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Free Fall to Add Zero, Ethereum (ETH) Secures $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): $110,000 Comeback Attempt
    Novogratz: 'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last'

    Last Monday, Strategy bought a modest 850 BTC for nearly $99.7 million at $117,344 per Bitcoin. Currently, the company holds 639,835 BTC, acquired for $47.33 billion at nearly $73,971 per Bitcoin.

    Bitcoin price action

    Cryptocurrencies saw a major drop in the past week, battering the sector’s biggest tokens and dragging market sentiment to its weakest point since early summer. The downturn accelerated as billions of dollars in bullish bets were liquidated across crypto’s perpetual futures market.

    Bitcoin was not spared either, seeing its sharpest drop since March, reaching a low of $108,623 on Sept. 25.

    Bitcoin started rebounding on Friday after overall risk sentiment improved following a PCE report, which showed that inflation grew at a slower pace last month. The cryptocurrency saw a significant jump on Sunday, rising from $109,230 to a high of $112,385.

    At press time, Bitcoin was up 2.35% in the last 24 hours to $112,111, after reaching an intraday high of $112,458.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 11:45
    0% Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Key Metric Halted
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 10:49
    Mysterious Cardano Whale Empties Major US Exchange for 67,926,042 ADA
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WBTC Strengthens its Role as Multichain Standard for Bitcoin in DeFi
    Alt.town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services and Launches ValueFi Deposit Event
    Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs to Drive Global Growth and Institutional Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 12:31
    Michael Saylor's $MSTR Stock Crashes to Six-Month Low as Bitcoin Stalls
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 11:45
    0% Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Key Metric Halted
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 10:49
    Mysterious Cardano Whale Empties Major US Exchange for 67,926,042 ADA
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all