Telegram Mini App WORD Gains 65,000 Users: What to Know

Created by Roxman, owner of flagship Telegram Mini App Major, WORD platform introduces gamification to the foreign language learning process. It allows users to learn 12 world languages directly within Telegram Messenger with no extra downloads or installations.

Telegram Mini App WORD surpasses 65,000 active users

Introduced in 2025, WORD, an edutainment Telegram Mini App, is designed to help the messenger's users to learn foreign languages faster. To activate the application, Telegram users should just type in @word in the Telegram search and get to learning right away.

Image via Telegram

The courses are strictly moderated — another feature of the app is the ability to create or import your own lessons, with the option to set a price in Telegram Stars, the messenger's internal currency.

Released with the 12 most popular languages to learn, in just a few days, WORD gained over 65,000 active users and more than 5,000 students in its most popular course.

The @word alias was purchased by Roxman, one of the most influential KOLs of the Telegram ecosystem, from Pavel Durov for $35,000.

Personal interest in learning within Telegram Mini Apps and foreign languages was the key pillar of Roxman's team's motivation here:

That’s how the WORD app idea was crafted. We just thought about creating something we ourselves, as a team, needed in Telegram (...) It's not interesting to build something short-lived anymore — what matters is creating things that remain relevant long-term. In that way, @word has a great perspective.

Making foreign language learning easier

To keep users engaged, WORD offers a reward system. This includes XP for learning, a leaderboard and a Streak system. To ensure users do not forget about learning, they receive unobtrusive notifications directly in the chat. Unlike other similar apps, WORD keeps it simple to help users focus on the most important part: learning.

Minimalism combined with a high-quality approach sets trends — dozens of courses are added to the app regularly, alongside the new languages, and thousands of users are joining to learn new words.

Telegram Stars — integrated into a new application as a bonus currency — can later be exchanged for crypto and withdrawn to any convenient wallet.

This example illustrates the whole design of Telegram, a free ecosystem that allows you to have language learning apps, wallets, games, stores, and much, much more at your fingertips.

As covered by U.Today previously, the economics of Telegram Mini Apps, gifts and stars — TON-based in-app NFTs — is gaining traction in 2025.