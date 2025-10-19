Enormous 100% XRP Spike: Market Direction Flip?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After weeks of decline, recent on-chain data indicates a spike in network activity and possible reversal momentum, suggesting that XRP may be poised for a significant change in market direction. On Oct. 17, the XRP payment volume surged by more than 100%, surpassing 1.33 billion XRP, one of the highest readings this month.

This is the most noteworthy metric that is supporting optimism. Such sharp increases in transaction volume typically occur before significant market recoveries for XRP, indicating expanding liquidity circulation and rekindled interest among network users.

Following a sharp correction that saw it fall from the $3.20 range earlier in October, XRP's price stabilized around $2.45 at the same time as this surge. The strength of the on-chain recovery suggests that selling pressure may be abating, even though the token is still well below its major moving averages.

A flattening RSI near 35-37 and declining bearish volume support a possible bottom forming near $2.30-$2.40 in XRP's chart structure, which suggests oversold conditions from a technical perspective. The candle's noticeable narrowing indicates that the downtrend is about to pause as accumulation starts.

The beginning of a momentum reversal toward $3.00 may be indicated if buyers are able to push XRP back above $2.65-$2.70, particularly as short positions start to release. Additionally, the increase in the volume of on-chain payments points to increased activity from cross-border or institutional players, who tend to be more active during market cycle transitions.

Despite XRP's recent collapse, this could support the idea that it is not yet finished.