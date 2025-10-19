AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $3 Million Worth of Stolen XRP Tracked Down

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 19:15
    The victim is unlikely to get his XRP tokens back, according to blockchain sleuth ZachXBT
    Advertisement
    $3 Million Worth of Stolen XRP Tracked Down
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to blockchain sleuth ZachXBT, the $3 million worth of XRP that was recently stolen from US investor Brandon LaRoque has already been laundered through OTC services associated with Huione Guarantee, a massive illicit marketplace in Southeast Asia that is known for handling ill-gotten funds that come from scams, human trafficking, and so on. Prior to that, the funds were consolidated into a single Tron address. 

    Losing retirement savings 

    Earlier this week, LaRoque's YouTube video, in which he details the devastating loss, went semi-viral. 

    The investor revealed that he had been accumulating XRP for a total of eight years, only to lose all of his 1.2 million tokens to hackers. 

    HOT Stories
    $3 Million Worth of Stolen XRP Tracked Down
    'Protect Your XRP': Analyst Issues Warning to Crypto Community
    Did Strategy Buy Bitcoin This Week? Michael Saylor Drops $70 Billion Teaser for Crypto Community
    Enormous 100% XRP Spike: Market Direction Flip?

    The victim used an Ellipal wallet, mistakenly thinking that it was a cold wallet. However, it turned out the device was connected to the internet, which made it extremely vulnerable. "I thought I did all the things right," LaRoque said. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 10/19/2025 - 16:16
    'Protect Your XRP': Analyst Issues Warning to Crypto Community
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    "About a year ago, I retired. My wife and I retired. We were planning on moving out to Las Vegas and buying a house…I don't know what we're going to do. I guess we're going to go back to work," he lamented in the video. 

    Ellipal's response 

    Ellipal stated that it was doing "everything possible" to assist the victim, adding that the massive theft happened due to the seed phrase being imported into the app. 

    "One lesson our industry needs to do better with is not confusing with products when you offer both custodial and non-custodial products," ZachXBT said.

    No chance of getting XRP back? 

    ZachXBT believes that the odds of the victim getting his money back are rather low since crypto theft victims have limited access to law enforcement in the US. 

    The blockchain sleuth claims that victims have to contact competent people in the private sector as soon as possible. At the same time, they should steer clear of predatory recovery firms. 

    #XRP News #Cryptocurrency Crime
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 19, 2025 - 17:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 19, 2025 - 17:05
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 19:15
    $3 Million Worth of Stolen XRP Tracked Down
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 19, 2025 - 17:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 19
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 19, 2025 - 17:05
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 19
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all