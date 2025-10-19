Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly bullish at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by almost 4% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 1.1%.

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is going up after breaking the local resistance of $0.6462. If the daily candle closes above that mark, traders may see a test of the $0.67-$0.68 range shortly.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA keeps growing after it bounced back from the support of $0.6092. However, the volume remains low, which means there are low chances to witness increased volatility.

All in all, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. The price is far from the main levels, confirming the absence of bulls' and bears' strength. In this case, traders are unlikely to see a bounce off soon.

ADA is trading at $0.6557 at press time.