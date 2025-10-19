AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 17:25
    How far can the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) go?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most coins keep rising on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.34% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has broken the local resistance of $108,234. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $109,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is going up after yesterday's bullish closure. However, the volume is low, which means bulls might need more time to get strength for a continued move.

    In this regard, consolidation in the narrow range of $108,000-$110,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less positive for buyers. If the weekly bar closes near its low, there is a high chance of a test of the support of $100,426 by the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $108,455 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
