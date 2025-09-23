Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are coming back to the game today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.14% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC keeps looking bullish as it is near the local resistance of $113,229. If its breakout happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $114,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the chief crypto has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's low.

If the daily bar closes far from that level, bulls may come back to the game, which may lead to the test of the $114,000-$116,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

A less bullish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $108,000 range by the end of the month

Bitcoin is trading at $112,934 at press time.