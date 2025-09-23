Why Is Community Divided on Bitcoin Core v30?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Bitcoin Core v30 update has split the Bitcoin community apart. There are now pro- and anti-Core v30s in the Bitcoin space. The latest debate is fueled by Luke Dashjr, a prominent developer renowned for his work on Bitcoin Knots. Dashjr, in a post on X, maintains that running Core v30 is an endorsement of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Bitcoin Core v30 creates Dashjr vs. Song divide

For perspective, Bitcoin Core is a software that serves as a node on the network, providing a BTC wallet that fully verifies network payments. Core v30 is an upgrade from the previous version , and it is scheduled for release in October 2025.

Notably, Dashjr was reacting to a vlog posted by Jimmy Song, a pro-Core v30 developer who believes that running the software on the network is not an existential threat to the asset. According to Song, while it is true that some bad actors could leverage it to spread CSAM content, it still will not kill Bitcoin.

Song opined that node runners are not liable as verification is not equal to aiding and abetting the content. He maintained that Core v30 does not display images or videos and, as such, simply verifying does not make one a party to the evil activities of the bad actors.

Wrong. Very wrong. By running Core30 you aren't just verifying the CSAM, you are actively supporting, storing, and distributing it. No additional tools are needed to access it either (aside from standard http request and image viewer, which there's plenty of precedent on being… — Luke Dashjr (@LukeDashjr) September 22, 2025

However, Dashjr strongly disagrees with this position, insisting that by running Core v30, the user is not just verifying the CSAM; they are also endorsing it. He considers it to be support as it aids in distribution and storage of those materials.

Dashjr explained that no additional tool is required to access such content put up by bad actors. This implies that anyone with a browser or image viewer could easily retrieve and view such content. Hence, Dashjr warned that "this will kill Bitcoin almost immediately if Core 30 gets significant adoption."

Bitcoin community’s split response

This debate has lingered over long-standing concerns that include its dominance and the content that could be embedded in Bitcoin’s blockchain. Many have expressed worries that it could store other forms of data, including CSAM, beyond financial transactions.

Although Bitcoin Core minimizes legal risk already, Luke Dashjr claims that Core v30 could open the door for explicit content and "kill Bitcoin." However, Jimmy Song disagrees, waving it off as mere exaggeration.

Users in the space are also divided in their opinion on the matter. Some alleged that those against an upgrade to Core v30 were just using CSAM as a fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) mechanism. Others in the space called for careful consideration, given the permanence of the blockchain.