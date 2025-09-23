Advertisement
    Why Is Community Divided on Bitcoin Core v30?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 11:45
    Bitcoin to welcome new upgrade as community members remain split on its adoption
    Why Is Community Divided on Bitcoin Core v30?
    The Bitcoin Core v30 update has split the Bitcoin community apart. There are now pro- and anti-Core v30s in the Bitcoin space. The latest debate is fueled by Luke Dashjr, a prominent developer renowned for his work on Bitcoin Knots. Dashjr, in a post on X, maintains that running Core v30 is an endorsement of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

    Bitcoin Core v30 creates Dashjr vs. Song divide

    For perspective, Bitcoin Core is a software that serves as a node on the network, providing a BTC wallet that fully verifies network payments. Core v30 is an upgrade from the previous version, and it is scheduled for release in October 2025.

    Notably, Dashjr was reacting to a vlog posted by Jimmy Song, a pro-Core v30 developer who believes that running the software on the network is not an existential threat to the asset. According to Song, while it is true that some bad actors could leverage it to spread CSAM content, it still will not kill Bitcoin.

    Song opined that node runners are not liable as verification is not equal to aiding and abetting the content. He maintained that Core v30 does not display images or videos and, as such, simply verifying does not make one a party to the evil activities of the bad actors.

    However, Dashjr strongly disagrees with this position, insisting that by running Core v30, the user is not just verifying the CSAM; they are also endorsing it. He considers it to be support as it aids in distribution and storage of those materials.

    Dashjr explained that no additional tool is required to access such content put up by bad actors. This implies that anyone with a browser or image viewer could easily retrieve and view such content. Hence, Dashjr warned that "this will kill Bitcoin almost immediately if Core 30 gets significant adoption."

    Bitcoin community’s split response

    This debate has lingered over long-standing concerns that include its dominance and the content that could be embedded in Bitcoin’s blockchain. Many have expressed worries that it could store other forms of data, including CSAM, beyond financial transactions.

    Although Bitcoin Core minimizes legal risk already, Luke Dashjr claims that Core v30 could open the door for explicit content and "kill Bitcoin." However, Jimmy Song disagrees, waving it off as mere exaggeration.

    Users in the space are also divided in their opinion on the matter. Some alleged that those against an upgrade to Core v30 were just using CSAM as a fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) mechanism. Others in the space called for careful consideration, given the permanence of the blockchain. 

    #Bitcoin
