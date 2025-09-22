Strategy Unveils Additional $99,700,000 Bitcoin Purchase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Strategy , the business intelligence and software firm with a huge appetite for Bitcoin (BTC), has decided to stack up more coins despite the poor price performance of the asset. In an update by Michael Saylor, Strategy’s Executive Chairman, the firm has acquired an additional 850 BTC.

$99.7 million added to Bitcoin holdings

Notably, Strategy purchased the Bitcoin at an average price of $117,344 per BTC. This places the total cost at approximately $99.7 million. The recent accumulation takes Strategy’s total Bitcoin holding as of Sept. 21, 2025, to 639,835 BTC.

This massive volume of Bitcoin was acquired over the years at a total cost of about $47.33 billion. That is, the average cost price of each coin comes in at $73,971. This leaves Strategy with an unrealized profit of over $38,000 per BTC or over $24.33 billion at the current market price.

Strategy has acquired 850 BTC for ~$99.7 million at ~$117,344 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025. As of 9/21/2025, we hodl 639,835 $BTC acquired for ~$47.33 billion at ~$73,971 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/rG5pvryeYL — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 22, 2025

So far in 2025, Strategy has achieved a year-to-date yield of 26.0%, which indicates that the firm’s Bitcoin approach is paying off massively. It validates Saylor’s long bet on the flagship crypto coin as a treasury asset and store of value.

Bitcoin was hammered lately as it dipped on the crypto market, dropping from a peak of $115,826.16 to a low of $112,209.01.

As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at 122,802.05, representing a 2.51% decline in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has stayed green by 127.63% at $53.32 billion, signaling that investors anticipate a bullish rally soon.

Saylor’s Bitcoin outlook remains bullish

One of the institutional investors backing Bitcoin includes Strategy Inc., which continues to accumulate the asset regardless of market fluctuations.

Michael Saylor believes that, ultimately, Bitcoin will triumph and continue to soar. Commenting recently on the selling pressure experienced on the market, Saylor attributed it to " crypto OGs ."

He remains optimistic that the market will be able to absorb the pressure and bounce back again.