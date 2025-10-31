Stellar CEO Breaks Silence on 700% XLM Contracts' Growth as Adoption Soars

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Stellar Development Foundation CEO and Executive Director Denelle Dixon has revealed stunning growth for the XLM network in Q3, 2025.

According to Dixon, the numbers from Q3, 2025, are "proof that real-world adoption is here," more notably as the Stellar network reported a 700% increase from Q2 in smart contract invocations.

The numbers from our Q3 are proof that real-world adoption is here:



- 37% growth in full-time developers on the network.

- A 700% increase over Q2 in smart contract invocations.

- $5.4 billion in RWA volume.

- Stellar is the 4th-most active blockchain, according to…

Dixon revealed that the Stellar network saw 37% growth in full-time developers, alongside a 700% quarterly increase in smart contract invocations. Stellar also saw a significant increase in real-world assets in the last quarter, reaching $5.4 billion volume.

Chainspect has ranked Stellar as the fourth most active blockchain. "The momentum is measurable and it's accelerating," Dixon added.

In August, Stellar surpassed 100 million smart contract transactions in remarkable growth milestone.

Other Q3 milestones

Stablecoin PayPal USD (PYUSD) arrived on the Stellar network in September, expanding the stablecoin's reach.

PYUSD is built on the Stellar Asset Contract (SAC) and is natively compatible with Stellar smart contract protocols, making integration simple for builders and businesses.

Stellar Development Foundation and Pantera Capital announced a partnership in September to accelerate the growth and success of the Stellar ecosystem.

Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2 arrived on the Stellar network, improving interoperability and usage.

Whisk (Protocol 23), which brings some of the biggest network improvements since Stellar launched smart contracts, was also deployed. At press time, Stellar's XLM token was trading at $0.305.