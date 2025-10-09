AdvertisementAdvert.
    Space and Time Teams Up With Salib Suci Foundation, Brings Thousands of New Users to SXT

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 15:30
    Space and Time (SXT), novel decentralized data platform powered by ZK tech, will be utilized to store English-language exam results for 14,000 students in Indonesia
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Space and Time, a blockchain for ZK-proved data, shares the details of its collaboration with the Salib Suci Foundation, an Indonesian nonprofit supporting education programs in the country. The blockchain platform will be used to store and verify English-language fluency test (EFT) credentials for 14,000 students in the country.

    Salib Suci Foundation now verifies course results for 14,000 students with Space and Time

    According to the official joint statement by Space and Time, a ZK-enabled blockchain backed by Proof-of-SQL technology, its team has entered into a long-term collaboration with Salib Suci Foundation, an NGO fostering K-12 education in Indonesia.

    The Salib Suci Foundation announced it is adopting Space and Time to store and verify English-language fluency test (EFT) credentials for approximately 14,000 K-12 students across 70 schools. 

    Founded in 1927 with a mission of advancing education in Indonesia, Salib Suci is expanding its student records program with a new program powered by SXT Chain, designed to make credentials universal and verifiable. 

    With today’s announcement, Salib Suci became the first K-12 foundation to adopt the joint initiative on behalf of 70 schools across Indonesia, creating a path for additional schools to follow. 

    First adopted by UGM, the largest and most respected university in Indonesia, the initiative will now reach around 124,000 students with Salib Suci’s implementation.

    Bringing trust, security and global connectivity

    Alejandro Lanapsa, Head of Partnerships and Innovation at Space and Time, stresses that this collaboration showcases the disruptive power of ZK tech in solving real-world social and economic challenges:

    Education systems need a way to make learning records universal and verifiable. Space and Time was built as the verifiable database for exactly this kind of adoption. By leveraging SXT Chain, Salib Suci is giving students the ability to prove their education to anyone, anywhere, at any time.

    Pastor Leo van Beurden, the chairman of the Salib Suci Foundation, explains why this milestone is a game-changer for a new generation of Indonesian students:

    For nearly a century, Salib Suci has focused on preparing students to grow and pursue bigger opportunities, and worked together with parents of students to develop English for the benefit of their children. By moving records onto SXT Chain with Space and Time and Indomobil, we’re giving every student proof of their achievements that can follow them anywhere they choose to study or work.

    Leaders from Salib Suci, Indomobil and Space and Time met today, Oct. 9, 2025, in Bandung to formalize the collaboration and begin rollout across participating schools.

