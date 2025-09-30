AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Space and Time Now Powers Credit System for Indonesia's Largest University

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 17:15
    Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) brings security credentials of its 60,000 students to ZK-protected Space and Time platform
    Advertisement
    Space and Time Now Powers Credit System for Indonesia's Largest University
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), one of Indonesia’s largest and most respected universities, announced its adoption of Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data, as a secure database for storing and verifying course credentials for its 60,000 students

    Indonesia's largest university UGM teams up with Space and Time for credit system

    According to a joint announcement, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia's flagship high school and one of the most influential scientific centers in APAC, has secured a partnership with Space and Time, an innovative ZK blockchain platform.

    UGM also unveiled an upcoming AI lab on campus created to teach students how to generate, deploy, and monetize applications with Dreamspace, an onchain AI app generator built on Space and Time.

    Advertisement

    Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia's largest fully integrated groups with multiple publicly traded entities (IMAS, IMJS), recently announced a partnership with the Space and Time Foundation to launch a new initiative that stores proof of education course completion on SXT Chain, enabling students to prove their credentials when applying for jobs or continuing their education. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP to $3.50? Bollinger Bands Reveal Best Price Scenario
    Just In: Tether Buys $1,000,000,000 in Bitcoin on Q3's Closing Day
    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3

    It also utilizes SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rails for seamless, direct, and verifiable access to education courses. 

    Dr. Danang Sri Hadmoko, Vice Rector for Partnership at UGM, welcomes a new partner in the ecosystem of tech solutions for universities:

    We’re thrilled to partner with Space and Time and Indomobil to develop together the digitization of educational experience our students have at Universitas Gadjah Mada. By giving them the ability to build and deploy AI applications and prove what they’ve learned, Space and Time is helping us prepare our graduates to compete globally and lead in the next wave of technology. This industry-academia partnership enables UGM to be an AI-ready university in the long run

    Today, UGM has become the first adopter of the joint initiative, opening the door for many future planned commercial programs. 

    Bringing institutions to Space and Time ecosystem, AI in focus

    This partnership reflects UGM’s commitment to advancing digital innovation in education and responding to the emerging needs of Indonesia’s education industry through the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies.

    As part of the partnership, UGM is also introducing a new on-campus AI lab, complete with dedicated personnel and courses, to ensure its students are best positioned to enter an AI-powered world. The courses will teach students how to use Dreamspace, powered by Space and Time, to generate applications, monetize them using blockchain technology, and deploy them to a global community. 

    As AI continues to take over jobs and industries, empowering the next generation to use it as a tool to own their future is more imperative than ever. Together, Space and Time, Indomobil, UGM, and Dreamspace are giving students in Indonesia the resources they need to win in the AI economy.

    #space and time
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:46
    First Deloitte-Backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) Attestation Goes Live
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:40
    ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:46
    First Deloitte-Backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) Attestation Goes Live
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:40
    ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all