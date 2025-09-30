Space and Time Now Powers Credit System for Indonesia's Largest University

Advertisement

Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), one of Indonesia’s largest and most respected universities, announced its adoption of Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data, as a secure database for storing and verifying course credentials for its 60,000 students

According to a joint announcement, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Indonesia's flagship high school and one of the most influential scientific centers in APAC, has secured a partnership with Space and Time, an innovative ZK blockchain platform.

UGM also unveiled an upcoming AI lab on campus created to teach students how to generate, deploy, and monetize applications with Dreamspace , an onchain AI app generator built on Space and Time.

Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia's largest fully integrated groups with multiple publicly traded entities (IMAS, IMJS), recently announced a partnership with the Space and Time Foundation to launch a new initiative that stores proof of education course completion on SXT Chain, enabling students to prove their credentials when applying for jobs or continuing their education.

It also utilizes SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rails for seamless, direct, and verifiable access to education courses.

Dr. Danang Sri Hadmoko, Vice Rector for Partnership at UGM, welcomes a new partner in the ecosystem of tech solutions for universities:

We’re thrilled to partner with Space and Time and Indomobil to develop together the digitization of educational experience our students have at Universitas Gadjah Mada. By giving them the ability to build and deploy AI applications and prove what they’ve learned, Space and Time is helping us prepare our graduates to compete globally and lead in the next wave of technology. This industry-academia partnership enables UGM to be an AI-ready university in the long run

Today, UGM has become the first adopter of the joint initiative, opening the door for many future planned commercial programs.

Bringing institutions to Space and Time ecosystem, AI in focus

This partnership reflects UGM’s commitment to advancing digital innovation in education and responding to the emerging needs of Indonesia’s education industry through the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies.

As part of the partnership, UGM is also introducing a new on-campus AI lab, complete with dedicated personnel and courses, to ensure its students are best positioned to enter an AI-powered world. The courses will teach students how to use Dreamspace, powered by Space and Time, to generate applications, monetize them using blockchain technology, and deploy them to a global community.

As AI continues to take over jobs and industries, empowering the next generation to use it as a tool to own their future is more imperative than ever. Together, Space and Time, Indomobil, UGM, and Dreamspace are giving students in Indonesia the resources they need to win in the AI economy.