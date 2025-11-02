AdvertisementAdvert.
    South Park Mocks Crypto Hype With New Token Joke

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 9:54
    South Park is poking fun at cryptocurrency culture once again.
    Crypto has secured yet another mention on South Park, the iconic animated sitcom that originally premiered back in 1997.

    "The Woman in the Hat," South Park's Season 28 premiere episode, recently poked fun at the meme coin culture.

    "It's going to be fantastic"

    The episode, which recently aired on Comedy Central, features Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski launching a whimsical meme coin named "South Park Sucks Now."

    "What's wrong with trying to make a little money while also pointing out the things that are wrong with our town," Kyle said.

    Kyle also boasted about a really strong crypto advisor, referring to Stan's cousin from the East Coast.

    "We need to come up with things to get people FOMO and make them ape ever harder," the advisor with curly black hair and impossibly large glasses said.

    The two came up with an idea to pitch a movement to promote a coin.

    The advisor then explained that a classic rug pull would take just a few days to pull off. "We are going to screw a lot of people out of their money, boys. It's going to be fantastic," he added.

    Other crypto mentions

    Crypto has been ridiculed on South Park before. In 2021, Bitcoin was used as a means of payment at a futuristic motel in one of its episodes from Season 24, but the cryptocurrency was referred to as a "fly-by-night Ponzi scheme." In 2022, South Park also ridiculed celebrity endorsements of various cryptocurrencies by showing hilarious parodies of their ads.

    Recently, blockchain-based betting platform Polymarket was also featured in a South Park episode.

