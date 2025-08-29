Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Solana to $300? Historical Trends Back Bullish Price Breakout

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 14:53
    September historically bullish for Solana, but will history repeat itself?
    Advertisement
    Solana to $300? Historical Trends Back Bullish Price Breakout
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL) is trading at a discount on the cryptocurrency market by over 1% as many investors have engaged in profit-taking in the last 24 hours. Despite this development, Solana could witness a massive bullish rally in September based on historical patterns.

    Advertisement

    Solana price target eyes $300 and new ATH

    According to Cryptorank data, Solana has an average growth rate of 3.17%, and this might support the asset to post new price levels. Over the last five years, SOL has closed September on a green note with significant numbers. The only exception was in 2020, when it finished in the red with a 39.3% drawdown.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/14/2025 - 12:43
    Major Solana (SOL) Whale Stuns Bybit With Multimillion Deposit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In the remaining four years, Solana stayed green and made a profit for investors. For instance, in 2021, SOL hit a 29% growth rate. The closing figures were 5.38%, 8.22% and 12.5% for 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

    Article image
    Solana Historical Trends | Source: Cryptorank

    It shows that the asset has seen more consistency in having a bullish breakout in September. Hence, if history repeats itself, Solana could ride on the bullish wave to set a new all-time high (ATH).

    The coin’s current ATH was set some seven months ago in January 2025 and stands at $294.33. To achieve a new ATH, SOL will have to trade above the $294 resistance zone.

    As of press time, Solana is changing hands at $211.34, representing a 0.83% decline in the last 24 hours. The asset has lost about $6 from its intraday high. However, trading volume is slightly up by 2.07% at $13.66 billion.

    Solana's technical indicators back bullish thesis

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/01/2025 - 14:47
    Solana Beats Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain in Crucial Metric
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Besides historical trends, another bullish catalyst for Solana is the current technical setup. A golden cross signal, which has formed for the asset as well as the bulls' appetite for the coin, makes the $300 level a target.

    Meanwhile, planned updates to the Solana network, including the Alpenglow proposal, could make it faster and cheaper and could also drive adoption and impact price.

    #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:30
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:28
    Bitcoin's Hashrate Hits All-Time High of 929 Exahashes Per Second
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:53
    Solana to $300? Historical Trends Back Bullish Price Breakout
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:30
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:28
    Bitcoin's Hashrate Hits All-Time High of 929 Exahashes Per Second
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all