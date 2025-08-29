Solana to $300? Historical Trends Back Bullish Price Breakout

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) is trading at a discount on the cryptocurrency market by over 1% as many investors have engaged in profit-taking in the last 24 hours. Despite this development, Solana could witness a massive bullish rally in September based on historical patterns.

Solana price target eyes $300 and new ATH

According to Cryptorank data , Solana has an average growth rate of 3.17%, and this might support the asset to post new price levels. Over the last five years, SOL has closed September on a green note with significant numbers. The only exception was in 2020, when it finished in the red with a 39.3% drawdown.

In the remaining four years, Solana stayed green and made a profit for investors. For instance, in 2021, SOL hit a 29% growth rate. The closing figures were 5.38%, 8.22% and 12.5% for 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

It shows that the asset has seen more consistency in having a bullish breakout in September. Hence, if history repeats itself, Solana could ride on the bullish wave to set a new all-time high (ATH).

The coin’s current ATH was set some seven months ago in January 2025 and stands at $294.33. To achieve a new ATH, SOL will have to trade above the $294 resistance zone.

As of press time, Solana is changing hands at $211.34, representing a 0.83% decline in the last 24 hours. The asset has lost about $6 from its intraday high. However, trading volume is slightly up by 2.07% at $13.66 billion.

Solana's technical indicators back bullish thesis

Besides historical trends, another bullish catalyst for Solana is the current technical setup. A golden cross signal , which has formed for the asset as well as the bulls' appetite for the coin, makes the $300 level a target.