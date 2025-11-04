AdvertisementAdvert.
    Solana Founder Names Most Important Focus Amid SOL Price Crash

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 15:56
    Solana founder sets new target for the blockchain amid a crypto market downturn.
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Solana (SOL) is among the top cryptocurrencies hit by the ongoing market liquidations. The Solana crypto has plunged more than 8.7% over the past 24 hours and over 20% in the past week.

    Solana founder shifts attention from price

    Amid the ongoing price drawdown, Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko has named the most important focus for the blockchain.

    Yakovenko urged developers to stop staring at the red candles and build stuff people actually use. To the Solana founder, price is a lagging indicator, while code is the leading one.

    "The number one thing to focus on right now is shipping great products," Yakovenko wrote in an X post.

    His comment is in response to a post from Raydium, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) built on Solana.

    In its post, Radium shared a quick morale booster with the Solana enthusiasts who are still holding their bags despite the recent price crash. 

    "Shoutout to all of the Solana bulls," the Radium team wrote.

    While Radium is sending love to Solana bulls, Yakovenko is encouraging the launch of products that make the bear market irrelevant.

    Intriguingly, his comments come shortly after Western Union revealed plans to introduce a Solana-based stablecoin. The new product, dubbed the “U.S. Dollar Payment Token” (USDPT), is set to launch next year.

    Solana ETFs see robust inflows

    Additionally, the SOL price drop is happening right after the first U.S. spot Solana ETFs launched in the U.S.

    According to Farside Investors' data, Solana spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) actually pulled in $70 million of inflows on November 3, 2025. 

    The Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) saw the highest inflows of $65.2 million, while Grayscale’s Solana ETF (GSOL) followed with $4.9 million.

    This marks a record-breaking daily high, signaling strong investor demand for Solana-based investment products.

    Thus, the SOL price decline reflects broader market jitters, possibly influenced by macroeconomic factors, including interest rates.

    Notably, the SOL ETFs began trading on October 28, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the go-ahead. 

    In their first week of trading, the ETFs attracted nearly $200 million in inflows, according to a U.Today report. If this momentum continues this week, the SOL price could recover from its lows and climb to new highs.

